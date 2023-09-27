Tovino Thomas' Malayalam disaster drama 2018 is India's official entry to Oscars 2024

Multi-starrer survival drama 2018-Everyone is a Hero, is India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2024, the Film Federation of India announced here on Wednesday. (Also read: The Oscars best picture rules are changing. Here's how it'll affect contenders and movie theatres) Tovino Thomas in 2018. The film is a drama on climate change.

Addressing a press conference, Girish Kasaravalli, noted film maker and chairman of the selection committee announced that the Malayalam movie has been picked for its very relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people vis-a-vis what has been understood as development in the society.

Tovino said in a statement, “Being chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars is truly an incredible recognition for our film. It’s not just a moment of pride for me as an actor , but for the entire team that poured their heart and soul into this project. 2018 is a reflection of the resilience and indomitable spirit of the people of Kerala in the face of one of the most devastating natural disasters of our time. Through the film, we aim to remind everyone that amidst the chaos and destruction, there is always a glimmer of hope, and it’s the human spirit that shines the brightest. This nomination serves as a shining example of our collective efforts, and I am hopeful that it will resonate with the international audience, just as it did with our own.”

Ravi Kottarakara, FFI President said a 16-member selection committee led by Kasaravalli screened films.

As many as 22 films including The Kerala Story (Hindi), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi), Balagam (Telugu),Vaalvi (Marathi), Baaplyok (Marathi) and August 16, 1947 (Tamil) were considered before picking the Malayalam flick, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.

The Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban starrer film revolves around the 2018 floods that wreaked havoc in Kerala. Its cast include Tanvi Ram and Aparna Balamurali.

