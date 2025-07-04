5 historical thrillers on OTT if you liked The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Amit Sial in The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case is a political thriller that is streaming on SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series features Amit Sial, Bagavathi Perumal, Girish Sharma, and others. The series focuses on the 90-day manhunt following the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It shows the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) efforts to identify those responsible for the 1991 suicide bombing.

If you liked The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, stream other historical and political thrillers on OTTplay Premium!

5 historical thrillers like The Hunt on OTT

Freedom at Midnight is a historical drama series based on the book of the same name. It focuses on India's struggle for independence and the partition into India and Pakistan. This series explores the political context, religious tensions, and human values ​​of this pivotal moment in history. From Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, several key figures are portrayed, alongside Lord Louis Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten, in the series. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series features a cast that includes Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, and Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This web series tells the story of four women scientists who played key roles in the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also known as Mangalyaan. This series depicts their professional and personal struggles as they work to make the mission a success. The series, created by Ekta Kapoor, stars Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh as the four female scientists.

Rocket Boys is the story of two brilliant Indian scientists, Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. It focuses on their contributions to India's scientific development during its formative years. The show explores their ambitions to build India's nuclear and space programs, respectively, against the backdrop of India's post-independence era (1940s-1960s). Directed by Abhay Pannu, the series stars Jim Sarbh as Homi Bhabha and Ishwak Singh as Vikram Sarabhai.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear tests conducted by India at Pokhran in 1998. The film stars John Abraham as Ashwat Raina, an IAS officer who leads the operation, and Diana Penty as Captain Ambalika. The story revolves around Raina's efforts to organize and execute the experiments in secret, despite opposition from the United States and other obstacles. The movie is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

This six-part web series is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. The story centers on Kantilal Sahni, a lawyer returning from London, who gets caught up in the aftermath of the massacre and the British attempt to cover it up. Directed by Ram Madhvani, it features Taaruk Raina as lawyer Kantilal Sahni, Sahil Mehta as reporter Ali Allahbaksh, Bhawsheel Singh Sahni as Hari Singh Aulakh, and Nikita Dutta as Poonam Aulakh.