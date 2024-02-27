Actor Lena announces marriage to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair, reveals she was waiting for PM Modi's announcement

Malayalam actor Lena shared a surprise announcement of her marriage to Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair on Tuesday evening. He is one of the four astronauts who has been selected for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s human spaceflight mission titled Gaganyaan. Lena revealed that she married Prasanth on January 17, 2024. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain initially did not want to marry her: ‘Humari lifestyles bahut alag thi’) Lena shared a picture with Captain Prasanth Nair on her Instagram.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi named Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair as one of the pilots undergoing training for the mission. Lena shared a snippet of the official video on her Instagram post, followed with pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony. Lena and Captain Prasanth were seen wearing garlands, smiling with their family members.

In the caption, she began: “Today, 27 February, 2024 , our Prime Minister , Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot ,Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country , our state of Kerala and Me personally.”

She shared that she has been waiting for this announcement to share the special news of her marriage. "In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage."

Apart from Prasanth, the three astronauts who will be undergoing training are Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Subhanshu Shukla. Gaganyaan is India's maiden human space flight mission, and the training will take place at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near Thiruvananthapuram. According to the ISRO, the Gaganyaan programme envisages undertaking the demonstration of human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the short-term and will lay the foundation for a sustained Indian human space exploration programme in the long run.

Meanwhile, Lena is an acclaimed actor who has worked predominantly in Malayalam cinema and Tamil cinema. Some of her well known work includes Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, Koottu, Bhagavan and Traffic among others.

