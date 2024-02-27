 Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain initially did not want to marry her | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain initially did not want to marry her: 'Humari lifestyles bahut alag thi'

Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain initially did not want to marry her: ‘Humari lifestyles bahut alag thi’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 27, 2024 09:38 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered Bigg Boss 17 together. They made headlines due to their fights and arguments.

Ankita Lokhande has revealed how husband Vicky Jain was initially not keen on marrying her. Both Ankita and Vicky recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where she shared how there was a time when Vicky had refused to get hitched with her because of their different lifestyles. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande says being part of Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health: It'll take time, I'll come out of it)

Businessman Vicky Jain with wife, actor Ankita Lokhande
Businessman Vicky Jain with wife, actor Ankita Lokhande

What Ankita said

During their appearance in the podcast, Ankita and Vicky opened up about their relationship. Ankita shared, “Hum shaadi karna chahte hain but Vicky mujhse darr gaya aur chala gaya. Woh bola ki main shaadi nahi kar sakta uss samay or vo chala gaya kyuki hamari lifestyle bahut alag thi. Vo Bilaspur mein rehta tha or main yahan rehti thi or usko lagta tha mujhe ladki Bilaspur mein chahiye (I wanted to get married but he got scared of me and went away. He said that he couldn’t marry me at that time, and he left because our lifestyles were very different. He lived in Bilaspur, and I lived here, and he thought he needed a girl from Bilaspur)."

What Vicky said

Vicky Jain then added that his side of the story is entirely different. “Usne mujhe kabhi bolne hi nahi diya toh main bol hi nahi paya. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki (She didn't let me speak only but I feel) there should be a right time, and at that time, Ankita was in a state of mind where she wanted to get married, and I was in a state of mind where I wanted to get married, and at that time, we met," he added.

About Ankita and Vicky

In 2019, Ankita announced her relationship with Vicky. They married on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Ankita entered Bigg Boss 17 with Vicky Jain, and the couple made headlines due to their multiple fights and arguments. During their stint, the couple suffered several ups and downs in their relationship and were constantly judged for their bond. Vicky was eliminated from the show in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale. Ankita was evicted after Arun Mahshetty got evicted from the top five.




