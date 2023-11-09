close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Others / Adam22 & Lena the Plug bring out 'For the Love of Lena' threesome reality show

Adam22 & Lena the Plug bring out 'For the Love of Lena' threesome reality show

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Nov 09, 2023 04:40 PM IST

Social media power couple Adam22 and Lena the Plug push boundaries with daring reality show.

Social media power couple Adam22 and Lena the Plug are set to push the boundaries of reality television with their new show, "For the Love of Lena." This daring series, premiering Monday on YouTube, will feature 10 men vying for the opportunity to join the newlyweds in an unconventional experience. The ultimate prize? A unique encounter with Adam and Lena, their first-ever male-male-female threesome, exclusively available on OnlyFans.

Social media power couple Adam22 and Lena the Plug push boundaries with daring reality show.(YouTube)
Social media power couple Adam22 and Lena the Plug push boundaries with daring reality show.(YouTube)

The contestants are as diverse as they come, with TikTok sensation Cripmac, tap-dancing virgin Cherdley, male porn star John Legendary, and the charming Thugger among the participants. The show promises fierce competition and unexpected twists, as these men battle it out for the chance to fulfill their fantasies alongside the adventurous couple.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Adam22 and Lena the Plug are no strangers to controversy, having made headlines earlier this year when Adam consented to male porn star Jason Luv sharing an intimate moment with Lena. Defending their unconventional lifestyle, Lena emphasized the hypocrisy of societal double standards, pointing out that their previous experiences with women had never raised eyebrows.

The couple's new venture follows their successful "Plug Talk Podcast," where they interview women before engaging in intimate encounters. Now, they are taking their bold approach to a larger audience, embracing the reality competition format to challenge societal norms and stereotypes.

Also Read | Andrew Tate calls Adam22's video showing Lena the Plug with another man disgusting, ‘I felt sorry for her’

However, fans hoping for a free sneak peek of the steamy finale will be disappointed, as the exclusive content will be available only on their subscription-based platform, OnlyFans. "For the Love of Lena" promises an eye-opening experience that challenges traditional relationship norms, offering a glimpse into the couple's unconventional love story.

As Adam22 and Lena the Plug continue to push boundaries and challenge societal norms, "For the Love of Lena" is poised to make waves in the world of reality television, captivating audiences with its audacious premise and unapologetic approach to love and relationships.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out