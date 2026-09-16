Ahaana Krishna introduces ‘best friend, boyfriend, now husband’ Nimish Ravi in intimate 1st pics from Kovalam wedding

Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi made their relationship official on social media. The couple who tied the knot on September 13 in Kovalam, Kerala, posted their first wedding photos. They also detailed how they went from being best friends in their 20s to husband and wife in their 30s.

Ahaana Krishna introduces ‘best friend, now husband’ Nimish Ravi

Cinematographer Nimish Ravi and actor Ahaana Krishna are now married.

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Ahaana posted a carousel of pictures from her wedding to Nimish on Instagram, writing, “Met you at 20, Married you at 30! @nimishravi.” Describing their relationship, she added, “My Best Friend, Boy Friend, Partner, Soul-Mate, Comfort Pillow, Cup Cake and now Husband! With you, my heart always beats slow, steady and just right. To growing old together and building a world we can call our own... here’s to being same team for life and beyond!”The couple got married at Taj Green Cove Resort & Spa in Kovalam, a venue she mentioned holds special memories for them.

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{{^usCountry}} Nimish also posted pictures of fireworks going off beyond him and his wife, Ahaana, at their wedding, writing, “My best friend, now my wife. 13 September 2026.” The actor wore a traditional gold-and-red pattu saree for the wedding, saying it’s something she plans to pass on to her children and grandchildren. She completed her look with traditional gold temple jewellery. Nimish wore a cream suit and gold-framed glasses. Ahaana also posted a picture of Nimish and her in their 20s at the end of her carousel to show how far they’ve come. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nimish also posted pictures of fireworks going off beyond him and his wife, Ahaana, at their wedding, writing, “My best friend, now my wife. 13 September 2026.” The actor wore a traditional gold-and-red pattu saree for the wedding, saying it’s something she plans to pass on to her children and grandchildren. She completed her look with traditional gold temple jewellery. Nimish wore a cream suit and gold-framed glasses. Ahaana also posted a picture of Nimish and her in their 20s at the end of her carousel to show how far they’ve come. {{/usCountry}}

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Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika Mohanan, Samyuktha, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Manju Warrier, Pearle Maaney, Saniya Iyappan, Basil Joseph, Venkitesh VP, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Amala Paul and others. Ahaana’s sister, Ishaani Krishna, even commented ‘finally’ in all caps.

About Ahaana Krishna and Nimish Ravi

Ahaana is the eldest of the four daughters of actor Krishna Kumar and his wife Sindhu Krishna. She debuted in 2014 with Rajeev Ravi's second directorial film Njan Steve Lopez. She has since starred in films such as Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Adi and Nancy Rani. She has a thriving YouTube channel where she regularly shares her life.

Nimish debuted as a cinematographer with the 2019 film Luca, which starred Tovino Thomas and Ahaana in the lead. He has since worked on well-known films such as Kurup, Rorschach, King of Kotha, and Lucky Baskhar. His most recent films are Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Vishwanath & Sons, with the latter marking his debut in Tamil cinema.