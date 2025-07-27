Ahead of Dhadak 2, dive into the world of romance with these 5 films on OTT

Ever since Dhadak 2’s announcement, there has been a significant buzz around Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak 2 tells the love story of Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Vidhi (Triptii Dimri). They face social obstacles due to differences in class and status. This is the story of their tragic love and the challenges they face in a society that prevents their relationship. The film is scheduled for release on August 1, 2025. Notably, Dhadak 2 is said to be the remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The film is directed by Shazia Iqbal. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in Dhadak 2

As Dhadak 2 sets to hit theaters, stream these 5 romantic films on OTTplay Premium with charming love stories!

5 romantic films to watch on OTTplay Premium

Lootera

In Lootera, Pakhi falls for Varun, a conman posing as an archaeologist. The story focuses on their intense love, exploring its hidden identity and betrayal, and their reunion under difficult circumstances. Ultimately, it is a story of love, heartbreak, and redemption. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Songs from the movie like Sawaar Loo, and Monta Re, are popular.

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal tells two love stories: one set in the past, featuring Veer (Rishi Kapoor) and Harleen (Giselli Monteiro), and another in the present, starring Jai (Saif Ali Khan) and Meera (Deepika Padukone). They navigate the modern relationships in London. Imtiaz Ali’s directorial examines whether the essence of love remains constant despite changing times and social norms.

Premalu

Premalu is about Sachin, an engineering graduate who, after his UK visa is rejected, moves to Hyderabad with a friend and meets Reenu. He falls in love with her instantly, but she has his own ideas about what kind of partner she wants. The Malayalam film, directed by Girish A.D., follows Sachin’s journey and potential relationships, where a work colleague also competes for Reenu's attention. It stars Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, and others.

Shiddat

Shiddat is another romantic drama where Jaggi falls deeply in love with a swimmer named Kartika who is already engaged to another man. Jaggi's passionate and often desperate attempts to win Kartika's love is the highlight of the film. He even crosses the border illegally and attempts a dangerous swim across the English Channel. The movie features Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh.

Fidaa

Fidaa is a Telugu romantic drama about the love story of Bhanu, an enterprising village girl from Telangana, and Varun, an NRI aspiring neurosurgeon. They explore love for each other despite cultural differences and personal challenges. The film focuses on love, family, and cultural identity from the perspective of their relationship. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film stars Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.