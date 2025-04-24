All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia receives French honour Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Director Payal Kapadia has been felicitated with prestigious French civilian honour, Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, for her contribution to cinema. Payal Kapadia's directorial debut All We Imagine As Light, an Indo-French co-production, won the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival last year.(AFP)

Kapadia's feature directorial debut All We Imagine As Light, an Indo-French co-production, won the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

The Mumbai-born filmmaker was conferred with the Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters by Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai, on behalf of the French government, at a ceremony held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

She was recognised for “her outstanding achievements in the field of cinema, her commitment to showcasing the unique voices in India internationally, and her contribution to the cultural relationship between France and India”, a press release said.

Payal Kapadia feels honoured

“It is an honour and privilege to be conferred with the distinction of Officer of Arts and Letters. I am also very thankful for the French Government’s dedicated support towards independent cinema all over the world," Kapadia said.

The Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres is among France’s highest honours and is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the fields of art and literature.

At the event, Sere-Charlet said, “I am delighted to confer the distinction of Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres on Payal, whose journey illustrates the power of cinema to transcend borders, break down barriers, and create understanding."

“Through her work, she has not only deepened our understanding of India’s deepest voices but also contributed significantly to the cultural dialogue between France and India, strengthening our ties and enriching our cultural landscape,” he added.

All We Imagine As Light was an official India-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India.