Aparna Das's wedding invitation goes viral, Deepak Parambol reacts with funny video. Watch

Aparna Das, known for her work across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries, has left the internet confused. Recently, her leaked wedding invite created a lot of buzz among fans. The invitation mentions are marriage with former co-star Deepak Parambol. The latter has also reacted to the same with a sarcastic video. Aparna Das's leaked wedding invitation card is breaking the internet.

Deepak Parambol shares funny video amid marriage reports

Deepak worked in Aparna's 2019 comedy-drama Manoharam starring Vineeth Srinivasan in the titular role. The Manoharan actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an edited video from the movie.

As the video ended, an animated photo showed Deepak and Aparna as bride and groom. He captioned his post, “Vineethtan told her a long time ago.......... @aparna.das1 #savethedate #manoharam (heart emoji) I am a troll friend. Is there any other person who is trolling me? (shocked face and goggles emojis).”

Aparna, Deepal to get married in Kerala

The alleged wedding is tentatively scheduled for April 24. The invitation card claims that the couple will tie the knot at Thevarcad Convention Centre in Vadakkancherry in Kerala. The rituals are expected to take place between 11 am to 12 noon. While some fans congratulated the duo on their upcoming wedding. A section of netizens also believe that Deepak might be hinting at his future collaboration for a film with Aparna, as reported by ETimes.

Aparna made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Njan Prakashan. Shen also played a supporting role in Vijay-Pooja Hegde-starrer Telugu action-thriller Beast. She also featured in films like Priyan Ottathilanu, Dada, Aadikeshava and Secret Home.

Deepak debuted with the Malayalam film Malarvaadi Arts Club (2010), directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. He later shot to fame with movies like Thattathin Marayathu (2012), Thira (2013), D Company (2013), Kunjiramayanam (2015), Ore Mukham (2016) and The Great Father (2017). The actor was last seen in An International Local Story (2019).

