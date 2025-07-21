Before Mandala Murders releases, stream these 5 gripping thrillers on OTT

Vaani Kapoor in Mandala Murders

Mandala Murders is a mystery thriller in which a series of murders has been linked to a centuries-old secret society and a prophecy. Vaani Kapoor plays Rhea Thomas, a detective, who is investigating the mysterious murders, along with her partner Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta). They uncover a hidden world of dark traditions and deadly conspiracies. The series also stars Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary.

5 best captivating thrillers to watch

The Night Manager

The Night Manager revolves around Shaan Sengupta, a former Navy lieutenant who becomes the night manager at a luxurious hotel. He becomes entangled in the dangerous world of the arms trade when he discovers a secret involving a powerful businessman, Shelly Rungta, and his illegal activities. The series stars Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan, Anil Kapoor as Shelly Rungta, and also casts Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome. There have been reports that The Night Manager 2 is also on the cards.

Special Ops

Special Ops is focused on the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon. Created and directed by Neeraj Pandey, the series follows Himmat's dedication and mission to track down the terrorist mastermind behind multiple attacks in India. On the other hand, Season 2 transitions to a cyber-espionage theme, where Himmat confronts a dangerous businessman using spyware to control the economy.

Asur

Asur revolves around a forensic expert, Dhananjay "DJ" Rajput (played by Arshad Warsi), who investigates a series of murders related to ancient mythology, particularly those involving the demon Kali. The series also stars Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. The storyline blends criminal investigation with elements of Hindu mythology, exploring themes of good versus evil, the nature of violence, and the impact of past trauma on individuals.

Criminal Justice

This drama series is an adaptation of the British series of the same name. Criminal Justice has 4 seasons in total as of now and each season deals with a new case where advocate Madhav Mishra (PankajTripathi) takes the lead. This series explores themes of justice, morality, the flaws of the legal system, and the personal struggles of those caught within it.

The Freelancer

It follows Avinash Kamath, a former police officer turned mercenary, who leads a dangerous mission to rescue Alia, a woman trapped in Syria, after being tricked into joining a terrorist group. The series is based on the book A Ticket to Syria and stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others.