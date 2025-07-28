Before Son of Sardaar 2, explore Ajay Devgn’s quirky roles in these popular comedy films

Son of Sardaar 2 will mark the return of Ajay Devgn as the bumbling hero stuck in various misadventures. He will be joined by Mrunal Thakur in this chaotic ride. Before delving into the genre of comedy with his solid timing and punches, Ajay Devgn impressed fans with his intense acting chops in action blockbusters like Singham, Gangaajal, and others. Ahead of Son of Sardaar sequel’s theatrical premiere on August 1, here are some of Ajay Devgn’s binge-worthy comedy gems on JioHotstar that are also available on OTTplay Premium Son of Sardaar 2

Explore Ajay Devgn’s popular comedy films

Golmaal

Ajay Devgn as the OG Gopal in Rohit Shetty’s epic comedy franchise Golmaal is truly a masterpiece when it comes to solid comedic twists and performances that are nothing short of amazing. The ensemble also featured Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Sharman Joshi. The story centers around a group of friends as they struggle to stay hidden in a blind couple’s house, followed by a chain of chaos and misadventures.

All The Best

A perfect blend of comedy and lies that turn into hilarious moments—All The Best revolves around two friends and how they get tangled up in a web of madness with a fake marriage twist and money troubles. Joining Ajay Devgn in this laughter riot are Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Son of Sardaar

Ajay Devgn turns into a comedy powerhouse in the first installment of the Son of Sardaar film series. He plays a slightly bumbling Sardaar who is entangled in a family feud filled with comedy-of-errors and absurd humour to keep you laughing. Sonakshi Sinha plays Ajay’s love interest. Sanjay Dutt and Mukul Dev also appear in important roles.

De De Pyaar De

A package of witty liners and a unique rom-com that features a man, his ex-wife, and young lover, De De Pyaar De has it all to keep you engaged. Featuring Ajay Devgn as a middle-aged man, the story revolves around his love story with a younger woman (played by Rakul Preet). However, fun twists begin to unravel when this sweet love story witnesses the third person, Ajay’s ex-wife (played by Tabu). Whether it is the deadpan humour of the awkward family encounters, De De Pyaar De pulls off all its dramatic turns.

Total Dhamaal

With flying cars, high-stakes chases, and all things crazy, this slapstick comedy is the third installment of the Dhamaal franchise. The plot of this comedy caper film revolves around different characters whose fates are intertwined as they hunt lost money via a wild ride. Ajay Devgn leads the chaotic crew with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.