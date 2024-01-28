Bengali actor Sreela Majumdar, favourite of many directors including Mrinal Sen, dies at 65

Noted Bengali actor actor Sreela Majumdar, who was considered a favourite of serious filmmakers such as Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal and Prakash Jha, died at her Kolkata residence on Saturday, her family said. The actor, who was suffering from cancer for the past three years, was 65. She is survived by her husband and son. (Also read: B Praak reacts to Kalkaji Temple stage collapse, says management asked crowd to move back: ‘Par aap logo ka pyar hai’) Sreela Majumdar predominantly worked in Bengali Cinema.

Condoling her death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sreela was a powerful actor who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films. "It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My condolences to her family," she said.

About Sreela Majumdar

Sreela Majumdar worked with prominent director Mrinal Sen in many films. Her portrayal of characters in Mrinal Sen's Ekdin Pratidin (And Quiet Rolls the Dawn, 1980), Kharij (The Case is Closed, 1982) and Akaler Sandhane (In Search of Famine; 1981), have been critically acclaimed.

She also worked in some films in Bollywood. Some of her notable work include Shyam Benegal's Mandi (Market Place, 1983), Prakash Jha’s Damul (Bonded Until Death, 1985) and Utpalendu Chakraborty's Chokh (Eye, 1983).

More details

She worked in altogether 43 films. Sreela Majumdar was also known for her sensitive voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai in the film Chokher Bali (A Passion Play, 2003) which was directed by Rituparno Ghosh. She was last seen in Palan by Kaushik Ganguly, which was a sequel of Ekdin Pratidin. The film received wide critical acclaimed wide last year.

Many actors and directors offered their condolences after Condoling her death, Bengali film actor Rituparna Sengupta, who has also shared screen space with Sreela in many films, said, "She had delivered so many memorable performances under the direction of filmmakers like Mrinal Sen and others. She could have been utilised more by the industry.”

