B Praak reacts to Kalkaji Temple stage collapse, says management asked crowd to move back: ‘Par aap logo ka pyar hai’

Sharing a video on his Instagram Stories, B Praak expressed grief over the same. He said, “Management ne bahut samjhaya ki aap log peeche ho jaiye par aap sabka pyar hai, ma ke liye pyaar hai, mere liye pyaar hai par hume aage se bahut dhyan rakhna hai, bachho ka, buzurgo ka, sabhi logo ka kyunki jaan se badhkar kuch bhi nahi hai duniya mein aur na kabhi ho sakta hai. Hume iska bahut dhyan rakhna hai ki kabhi jaan pe na pade. Jab ma ki iccha hui to hum phirse aayenge, par bahut dhyan rakhna padega (The management tried to make the crowd understand and asked them to move back but it's your love for the goddess and for me. Going forward, we have to be very careful and take utmost care of the kids and the elderly and everybody else. There is nothing more valuable than life and can never be. We have to be very careful that there life is never at risk. We will come again when the goddess calls us, but will have to be very careful).”

“Bada dukhi mann hai mera, bahut zyada. Kyunki aisa kabhi hona nahi chahiye tha aur main yahi umeed karta hu ki jinko lagi hai, wo sab theek ho. Management ko aage se bahut dhyan rakhna hai, bahut zyada (I am very, very sad because this was never supposed to happen. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery. The management will have to be very cautious in future).”

According to PTI, police said that a 45-year-old woman was killed while 15 others were injured in the incident. "We got a call at around 12.30 am that a stage, which was set up for 'jagran' purpose, at Kalkaji temple, collapsed. Teams were rushed to the spot. One woman was declared dead. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

The news agency reports that the injured were rushed to different hospitals with minor injuries. An FIR has been registered against the organisers.