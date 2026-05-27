Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta dies after falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in Kolkata

Filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday after allegedly falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in south Kolkata, police said. As per the update from news agency PTI, he was taken to a private hospital near Dhakuria, where doctors declared him dead, a senior officer said.

Anik Dutta dies

Anik Dutta has died after falling from terrace of his residence.

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A police team started an investigation at the site, though the family has not issued any statement. The sudden demise of the director has left the Bengali film industry in shock. Actors Sreelekha Mitra, Rudranil Ghosh, and Arindam Sil were spotted outside the hospital premises as they arrived to pay their last tribute to the director.

About his career

Anik Dutta shot to fame with the horror-comedy Bhooter Bhabishyat, which was released in 2012. The film, noted for its political and social satire woven into a horror narrative, is regarded by many as a milestone in Bengali cinema. It starred an ensemble cast that included Paran Bandopadhyay, Swastika Mukherjee, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Parambrata Chatterjee and Saswata Chatterjee among others. Some of his other films include Aschorjo Prodip, Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Borunbabur Bondhu and Aparajito.

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{{^usCountry}} Aparajito won two National Awards in 2024– Best Makeup for Somnath Kundu and Best Production Design for Ananda Addhya. It is a biographical drama based on the making of the pathbreaking Bengali film Pather Panchali by Satyajit Ray. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aparajito won two National Awards in 2024– Best Makeup for Somnath Kundu and Best Production Design for Ananda Addhya. It is a biographical drama based on the making of the pathbreaking Bengali film Pather Panchali by Satyajit Ray. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anik had spoken to Hindustan Times about the film getting recognised and said, "One would say that there are so many considerations for the committee that now determines the fate of filmmakers. That one would not be overjoyed... being on the jury myself, I have seen how decisions are taken. Maybe objectivity is not possible entirely. There can be various influences which I have witnessed. Even then a National Award is a a National Award. Both Somnath and Ananda are extremely hardworking... particularly Somnath is very good with his craft, which is prosthetics. For the film itself, he was recognised by everyone even before he won this award, beyond Bengal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anik had spoken to Hindustan Times about the film getting recognised and said, "One would say that there are so many considerations for the committee that now determines the fate of filmmakers. That one would not be overjoyed... being on the jury myself, I have seen how decisions are taken. Maybe objectivity is not possible entirely. There can be various influences which I have witnessed. Even then a National Award is a a National Award. Both Somnath and Ananda are extremely hardworking... particularly Somnath is very good with his craft, which is prosthetics. For the film itself, he was recognised by everyone even before he won this award, beyond Bengal.” {{/usCountry}}

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Anik Dutta's final directorial release was the 2025 Bengali detective mystery thriller Joto Kando Kolkatatei. Starring Abir Chatterjee, Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, and Dulal Lahiri, it was released during Durga Puja.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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