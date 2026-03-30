‘Gone far too soon’: Jeet, Subhashree Ganguly, Parambrata Chatterjee and more react to Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has died at the age of 43. As per news agency PTI, the actor died on March 29 after drowning in the sea at Talsari beach in Odisha, film industry sources said. After the news of his sudden death surfaced, several actors and personalities from the Bengali film industry reacted in shock, and offered condolences on social media. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee rose to stardom with his debut Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Bengali film stars react to Rahul Banerjee's death Actor Jeet wrote on his X account, “Deeply saddened to hear about his sudden passing. Gone far too soon… it’s a stark reminder of how uncertain life truly is. May his soul rest in peace. Strength and prayers to his family. RIP Rahul. Om Shanti.”

Dev, who had a special dance number called Paante Taali in Rahul's debut film Chirodini Tumii Je Aamar, took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Rest in peace bhai.” Parambrata Chatterjee wrote on his Facebook account, “I have no words left to say.”

Actor Subhashree Ganguly, who worked with Rahul in the series Indubaala Bhater Hotel, shared a still on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Eto kiser tara chilo tor, chhoto (Why were you in such a hurry, dear one)?” She also shared the post of Rahul's wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and urged for privacy for the family so that they can grieve in peace.

Subhashree Ganguly via Instagram Stories.

Director Srijit Mukerji, who has worked with Rahul multiple times in projects including Jaatishwar, Zulfiqar, and the web series Byomkesh Durgo Rawhoshyo, and also appeared on his podcast- Shohoj Kotha, took to his Facebook account and wrote, “Eta ki holo, Tubaida (How did it happen, Tubai da)?” Rahul was often known by his nickname, Tubai, in the Bengali film industry. Singer Sahana Bajpaie penned an emotional tribute for Rahul and wrote in Bengali, "You invited me to appear on your podcast ages ago—back when you were just starting out—but I didn't go, Rahul. I apologised and said, 'I honestly have nothing to say!” You laughed and replied, "Just say you won't do it!'"