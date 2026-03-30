‘Gone far too soon’: Jeet, Subhashree Ganguly, Parambrata Chatterjee and more react to Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death
Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died after drowning in the sea at Talsari beach in Odisha. Many Bengali film actors reacted to the shocking news.
Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has died at the age of 43. As per news agency PTI, the actor died on March 29 after drowning in the sea at Talsari beach in Odisha, film industry sources said. After the news of his sudden death surfaced, several actors and personalities from the Bengali film industry reacted in shock, and offered condolences on social media.
Bengali film stars react to Rahul Banerjee's death
Actor Jeet wrote on his X account, “Deeply saddened to hear about his sudden passing. Gone far too soon… it’s a stark reminder of how uncertain life truly is. May his soul rest in peace. Strength and prayers to his family. RIP Rahul. Om Shanti.”
Dev, who had a special dance number called Paante Taali in Rahul's debut film Chirodini Tumii Je Aamar, took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Rest in peace bhai.” Parambrata Chatterjee wrote on his Facebook account, “I have no words left to say.”
Actor Subhashree Ganguly, who worked with Rahul in the series Indubaala Bhater Hotel, shared a still on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Eto kiser tara chilo tor, chhoto (Why were you in such a hurry, dear one)?” She also shared the post of Rahul's wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and urged for privacy for the family so that they can grieve in peace.
Director Srijit Mukerji, who has worked with Rahul multiple times in projects including Jaatishwar, Zulfiqar, and the web series Byomkesh Durgo Rawhoshyo, and also appeared on his podcast- Shohoj Kotha, took to his Facebook account and wrote, “Eta ki holo, Tubaida (How did it happen, Tubai da)?” Rahul was often known by his nickname, Tubai, in the Bengali film industry.
Singer Sahana Bajpaie penned an emotional tribute for Rahul and wrote in Bengali, "You invited me to appear on your podcast ages ago—back when you were just starting out—but I didn't go, Rahul. I apologised and said, 'I honestly have nothing to say!” You laughed and replied, "Just say you won't do it!'"
She continued, "Our last meeting was when we went to see Joy’s Frankenstein. You asked, "Aren't you going to that party afterwards, Sahanadi?" I replied, “No, I just don't enjoy it anymore... it's all just for show. Don't tell anyone you ran into me—I told the organisers I had a fever.” You gave me a sweet smile. Then you said, “Your home is so beautiful—so simple. I’ll have to bring Priyanka over sometime!” We sat in the same row and watched the play together. In these turbulent times, we needed you so very much—because, in this kingdom of jellyfish, you were a true exception. We will meet again someday, somewhere. We’ll hang out. A lively, spirited—a truly genuine—conversation."
Rahul rose to fame with the 2008 blockbuster romantic film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, directed by Raj Chakraborty. Some of his other films include Tumi Asbe Bole, Take One, Zulfiqar, and Byomkesh Gotro. He is survived by his wife, Priyanka, and son, Shohoj.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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