Exclusive interview | Anik Dutta on Aparajito winning 2 National Awards: ‘One would not be overjoyed…’

Anik Dutta's Aparajito bagged National Awards in two categories this year – Best Makeup for Somnath Kundu and Best Production Design for Ananda Addhya. The director congratulated the two and shared how the National Film Award is a recognition that means a lot, even though there are so many factors that come into play. (Also read: Exclusive | Kaushik Ganguly on National Award win for Kaberi Antardhan: ‘We are not in mood for any form of celebration’) Anik Dutta talked about the importance of National Awards.

What Anik Dutta said

The director said, “Congratulations are especially due to the ones who got the award. Somnath Kundu and Ananda Addhya. Of course, the entire team is very happy for them."

He went on to talk about the award itself, and said: “Other than that I would say that there are so many considerations for the committee that now determines the fate of filmmakers. That one would not be overjoyed... being on the jury myself, I have seen how decisions are taken. Maybe objectivity is not possible entirely. There can be various influences which I have witnessed. Even then a National Award is a a National Award. Both Somnath and Ananda are extremely hardworking... particularly Somnath is very good with his craft, which is prosthetics. For the film itself, he was recognized by everyone even before he won this award, beyond Bengal.”

Noting the importance of such a recognition, the director concluded by saying, “But everything said and done, its a recognition and an honour inspite of everything. I am very happy for them. Particularly for art direction, where I get intrinsically involved because I love that myself. It has been a pleasure working with them, although I am known to be little bit of a dictator on the floor. Whatever I do I do for the good of the film. So, I wish them all the best for all their future endeavours.”

More details

Aparajito is a biographical drama based on the making of the pathbreaking Bengali film Pather Panchali by Satyajit Ray. Panther Panchali was the first film in The Apu Trilogy, which had also won National Awards, for Best Feature Film and Best Feature Film in Bengali back in 1955.