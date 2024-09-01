Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra withdraws from Kochi seminar post harassment claims against Ranjith

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra has withdrawn from the upcoming seminar in Kochi following her sexual harassment allegations against film director Ranjith. The actor announced her decision on Sunday morning, citing the recent turmoil in her life and the intense media scrutiny surrounding the allegations as reasons for her break. (Also read: Radhika Sarathkumar details how it took 4 years for Hema Committee report to be published) Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra has accused filmmaker Ranjith of harassing her. (File Photos)

What Sreelekha wrote

In her Instagram post, the actor detailed the emotional toll the situation has taken on her. "August has always made me feel it's 'august' presence..my birth month and the month of my mom's passing , my brother's birth month, and the month nd day of my very dear friend's passing. The 15th of August being our Independence Day and the day I moved out of my 'shashur bari' to start (wasn't even sure how) afresh. This August too began with the #rgkarrapemurdercase infuriating all of us across territories, then the #jhargramelephantkilling to something I never felt would come out in the open after 15 odd years about the #malayalamfilmindustry incident and how I became an integral part of the entire #metoo movement .I had been hounded by press media across country narrating the said incident over n over n over again which took a heavy toll on me as it did back here when I took names of #bengalifilmindustry who's who ..REMEMBER?" she wrote.

‘I needed a breather’

She apologized for not being able to attend the seminar and expressed her intention to take time for herself. "Yes I took a break from everything and travelled to the mountains whose quiet would calm my soul .This was my birthday treat to myself and done giving any justification to anyone for my said act. Sorry I couldn't travel to Kerala for the seminar which had been cancelled becos of me . I needed a breather as I have my right to live My Life according to My Choice and have never ever bowed down to the misogynistic society and film industry by n large. .Again sorry Mr Joshy Joseph for declining your offer. Hopefully will come back in better times. I HAVE DONE MY BIT NOW LET ME BE," Sreelekha added.

Earlier, Malayalam film director Joshy Joseph responded to the controversy.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited my house, and we spoke for three hours. I provided a detailed account of events from the beginning, as required under Section 161 of the IPC. I will also give another statement under Section 164 in front of the magistrate, which I intend to do. We are bringing Sreelekha Mitra on September 10. There is indeed a crisis in the Malayalam industry today, and we are being accused, rightly so," Joshy Joseph had said while speaking to ANI.

More details

Earlier, the actor had lodged a complaint with the Kochi City Police against Ranjith on Monday, a day after he resigned as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

The complaint alleges that in 2009, during discussions about a film role, Ranjith made inappropriate physical advances towards her.

In an email sent to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, Mitra detailed an incident from 2009 when she was in Kochi for discussions about a role in the movie Palerimanikkam, which Ranjith was directing. She claimed that during the discussion, Ranjith "clutched" her hand and attempted to touch other parts of her body with sexual intent.

"I was invited to act in the film 'Palerimanikkam' directed by Ranjith. As part of discussion I was called to the flat in which Sri Ranjith was staying at Kaloor Kadavanthra, Kochi. During the course of discussion, he clutch hold of my hand and later on attempted to spread his hand to other parts of my body with sexual intention. Realizing that his intentions are not the discussion regarding the film and with sexual intent, I had to escape from the flat and returned to the hotel where I was staying. My bitter experience was shared on the next day to a script writer Sri Joshy Joseph. As I was not given the travelling ticket for my return journey, I was compelled to seek the help of Sri Joshy Joseph," the actress wrote in her complaint.

She also added that she initially did not pursue legal action since she was from Kolkata and unfamiliar with the local legal process but has now come forward.

"As a person hailing from Kolkata, West Bengal, I was unable to pursue this matter any further to prosecute Sri Ranjith for the offence attracting section 354 & 354 B of the Indian Penal Code at the time of commission of crime."

Mitra also requested the Kochi Police to treat her email as a formal complaint and to take appropriate legal action against Ranjith.

"Certain comments from the public functionaries also were brought to my notice and the response would show that a written complaint is necessary to register a crime. As the conduct of Sri Ranjith constitute the commission of a cognizable offence, a written complaint is not a prerequisite, as I am told, following the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. In view of the public stand taken by the public functionaries in the State of Kerala, that a written complaint is a prerequisite, I am lodging this complaint by way of e-mail addressed your goodself as the offence has been committed within your territorial limits at DD Flats, Kadavanthra, Kochi. This may be treated as a complaint and set the law in motion, as insisted by the State functionaries to initiate criminal action against an offender," she added in her complaint.

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. The report contains shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report, prepared by a three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only last month.

With inputs from ANI