Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay hit by bullet during celebratory firing in Bihar

Folk singer, Nisha Upadhyay has been reportedly admitted to Max Hospital in Patna after she was hit by bullet during a celebratory firing. As per reports, the incident took place at Bihar's Saran where Nisha was performing live at a cultural programme. The singer's left thigh has been reportedly injured. Also read: Bhojpuri director Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in UP hotel room

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay hospitalised after bullet injuries.

The incident reportedly took place during Yagnopavit, a ceremony performed among the Brahmans where they wear the sacred thread. A video of Nisha playing drums at the event, minutes before the firing has surfaced online. She is seemingly in a stable condition.

Police on firing at Nisha Upadhyay

Talking about the incident, India Today quoted a police officer saying, "We received information about the incident but no written complaint has been filed yet. We are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who were all involved in the firing." More investigation is underway.

Who is Nisha Upadhyay?

Nisha Upadhyay is a renowned singer of Bihar. He hails from Gaur Basant village in Saran district and lives in Patna. She is often seen performing at several cultural events. Some of her popular songs include Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela.

In 2019, the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, piloted by home minister Amit Shah, was passed by the Lok Sabha. It ensures that those using firearms in a rash or negligent manner, including celebratory gunfire, will be punished with imprisonment of up to two years or with a fine up to ₹1 lakh or both.

