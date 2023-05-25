Home / Entertainment / Others / Bhojpuri director Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in UP hotel room

Bhojpuri director Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in UP hotel room

ANI |
May 25, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found dead inside a hotel room in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found dead inside a hotel room in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. Also read: Actor Nitesh Pandey dies of suspected heart attack in a hotel

Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in a hotel room.
Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in a hotel room.

As per Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sonbhadra, Subhash, who hails from Maharashtra, was staying with his team in Hotel Tirupati in Sonbhadra for a film shoot. However, on Wednesday, he breathed his last.

"There is no visible wound on his body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report," Yashveer Singh added.

The news of Subhash Chandra's demise comes hours after actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

Nitesh,51, appeared in shows such as Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, and Durgesh Nandini. He also acted in films like Badhaai Do, Om Shanti Om and Khosla Ka Ghosla, among others. Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara are few of his last works.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh director
uttar pradesh director
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out