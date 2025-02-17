Bloodhounds actor Kim Sae-ron died by suicide, confirms South Korean police: ‘We believe she made an extreme choice’

What Seoul Police said about Kim Sae-ron's death

"We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide," Yonhap quoted a police official as saying. Sae-ron, known for her roles in A Brand New Life and The Man From Nowhere, died at the age of 24. She was found dead in her home in Seoul by a friend who had plans to meet with her and informed the police.

The Seoul Seongdong Police Station received a report at around 5 pm KST on Sunday. Soompi quoted a police source as saying, “There were no signs of crime, including break-in, and we are investigating the exact circumstances of her passing. We kindly ask for consideration of the deceased and the bereaved family and that you refrain from speculating about the specific circumstances and manner of death. We ask for your understanding that the police cannot confirm.”

About Kim Sae-ron

Born in 2000 in Seoul, Sae-ron started her career as a child actor. According to reports, she became one of the youngest performers to be invited to Cannes for her role in A Brand New Life. She also starred in the 2012 film The Neighbor.

Her other credits include the films A Girl at My Door (2014), Snowy Road (2015) and The Villagers (2018) and the TV series Mirror of the Witch (2016) and Bloodhounds (2023). She won awards for her roles in A Brand New Life, The Man From Nowhere, A Girl At My Door, Snowy Road and Mirror of the Witch.

Sae-ron's DUI case

In 2022, she crashed her car into a guardrail and a transformer and was found guilty of driving under the influence. Yonhap reported that the incident cut off electricity to 57 stores in the area for nearly three hours. She was later sentenced to a fine of 20 million won. With negative public sentiment following the incident, she later struggled to land a new role.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918