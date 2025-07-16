Bollywood movies that will make you want to celebrate life: ZNMD, Tamasha and more

Bollywood, though currently not in its best phase, has over the years given us several movies where you find reasons to celebrate the precious thing called life. While a movie like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara would be an obvious choice, a film like Tamasha does not fall too far behind either. When you feel down, let a few of these Bollywood movies serve as an inspiration to get back on your feet. Tamasha, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Bollywood movies that make you want to celebrate life

Tamasha (Zee5 via OTTplay Premium)

Ranbir Kapoor's Ved is a man who leads a dual life. He is a spirited man when on a vacation and a completely different person when back in real life. Ved, like many, was not able to pursue his passion and got stuck in a corporate job, leading to a lot of resentment. Numerous incidents with his lover Tara (Deepika Padukone) show him what his true passion really is, and that is when Ved learns to live the life he wanted. Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, thus, is a true hidden gem that celebrates love and life.

Dhamaal (LionsgatePlay via OTTplay Premium)

Dhamaal, featuring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ashish Chaudhary, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, literally proves that running behind wealth might sometimes be fun and very practical in this world. The movie, however, focuses on what real wealth is - contributing back to those who need your help, even at your own lowest moment.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (LionsgatePlay via OTTplay Premium)

Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, and Sushmita Mukherjee, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is similar to Dhamaal in a sense. It is the story of how four friends seek shelter and try to find a way to survive. These friends learn the truth about how the visually challenged couple Somnath and Mangala (Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Mukherjee) let the friends live in their bungalow, despite learning their truth long ago. It is because the four friends brought back joy that this couple lost when their son and his family passed away in an accident years ago. The story teaches you to never let your inner child die.

Queen (Apple TV+)

Vikas Bahl's Queen tops the list of Bollywood movies that talk about self-love. Rani (Kangana Ranaut) was prepping for her wedding, and the groom, Vijay (Rajkummar Rao), decided to cancel the wedding. Having booked her honeymoon package, Rani decides to go solo anyway. Thus, the shy Indian woman turns into a bold queen who learns how to say no, fight for her rights, and simply experience the world.

ZNMD (Prime Video)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which we know as ZNMD today, is a classic movie that celebrates life and friendship. Four friends - Imraan (Farhan Akhtar), Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol), Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan) and Laila (Katrina Kaif) - decide to go to Spain and end up discovering who they really are, and what do they desire from life. They heal their childhood trauma through the journey while finding the path they desired for themselves. This movie teaches you to truly live.