Brock Davies cheating row: What Scheana Shay said about her husband's affair in new memoir

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed that her husband, Brock Davies, cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon. In an emotional excerpt from her upcoming memoir My Good Side, Shay detailed the moment Davies confessed and the deep pain it caused her. According to Glamour, Shay said the confession came in 2023 after the highly publicized cheating scandal involving their co-star, Tom Sandoval. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.(X/Scheana)

Fearing something from his own past might surface, Davies sat Shay down and admitted that he had been unfaithful in 2020, when they lived in San Diego during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Scheana Shay revealed in her memoir

Shay, as per the report, penned in her memoir, “Brock said that with all of the fake news being published, he was afraid that something that actually was true might surface.” She added he claimed it’d be best if Shay heard it directly from him. She described being “frozen in shock” as he confessed to sleeping with another woman during her pregnancy.

Davies, as cited in her memoir, admitted to cheating because he was afraid of becoming a father again. He has two children from a previous relationship. Shay, however, clarified in her book that this was not an accident.

According to another Page Six report, Shay wrote in her memoir that Brock made a ‘conscious decision’ to cheat on her. The television star added she was overwhelmed with rage and nausea and kept pacing in their home and doing her best to avoid waking up her newborn. She explained she was hurt that while she was carrying his baby, Brock “was in bed with another woman”.

Davis described how he cheated in a letter

After the confession, Davies handed Shay a letter he had penned in 2022, where he had outlined details of his affair, including the number of encounters and locations where they met. She said she read the letter and asked him to burn it.

Shay admitted she slapped Davies and threw a Rubik’s cube at him, which he dodged. She further elaborated that her husband hid the affair by using a second phone tied to his gym business, which allowed him to communicate secretly with the other woman, the Page Six report stated.

Despite the infidelity, Shay and Davies remained together. The couple got engaged in 2021 and secretly married in 2022, later hosting a wedding celebration in Mexico. Their daughter Summer was born in April 2021 after they suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Meanwhile, My Good Side hits bookshelves on July 22, and also touches on Shay’s past relationship with actor Eddie Cibrian, who was married to Brandi Glanville at the time.

FAQs

What did Scheana Shay reveal about Brock Davies in her memoir?

Shay revealed that her husband, Brock Davies, cheated on her in 2020 while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon.

When did the affair happen?

Brock Davies admitted the affair took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the couple lived in San Diego.

How did Scheana Shay find out about the cheating?

Davies confessed in 2023, fearing the information would leak following other cheating scandals among the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Are Scheana Shay and Brock Davies still together?

Yes, the couple is still married and raising their daughter, Summer Moon, together.