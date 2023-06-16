BTS' Jimin's song ‘Promise’ becomes part of Guinness World Record by SoundCloud

BTS' Jimin has become a part of Guinness World Record with his latest song 'Promise". Entertainment Company SoundCloud has achieved the record of Most tracks on a music streaming service as it had a catalogue of more than 300 million tracks by January 2023, which included licensed music and user-generated content.

BTS superstar Jimin (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jimin's song "Promise" became SoundCloud’s most popular track ever, with 327 million streams as of January 2023. The song was also SoundCloud's most streamed track in first 24 hours with 8.5 million plays as of January 2023.

ALSO READ| Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have no plans of engagement: Report

SoundCloud was established in 2007 by Eric Wahlforss, an electronic musician, and Alexander Ljung, a sound designer, both hailing from Sweden. It was officially launched in October 2008. This platform is widely recognized for being instrumental in launching the careers of renowned artists like Chance the Rapper, Juice WRLD, and Post Malone. Notably, Post Malone gained traction after uploading his debut single titled "White Iverson" (2015) to his SoundCloud profile, which eventually led to him securing a deal with Republic Records.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SoundCloud has 76 million active monthly users and 30 million creators who are heard across 190 countries.

Recently, South Korean band BTS of which Jimin is a part completed 10 years of their musical journey. The band comprises of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. On the 10th anniversary, Jimin acknowledged fans' support in an emotional post. Addressing BTS army, he shared, “I’ve told you ARMYs a few times already, it’s not easy to support and love someone and give them strength for no particular reason. That is why I am able to understand how happy we are. You, who made us feel this way, should feel overflowing happiness and receive love. You must. Understand? ARMY, whom I am always thankful to and love, Let’s be happy for a long long time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}