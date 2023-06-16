Jimin reveals plans to meet J-Hope and talks about fight with V; singer gives update about his health, diet to BTS fans

BTS member Jimin surprised his fans as he held a live session and interacted with them speaking on a host of topics. Taking to Weverse on Thursday, Jimin spoke about his health, diet, gave an update on his life, and also talked about BTS members J-Hope and V aka Kim Taehyung. Jimin also revealed that he wanted to hold a live session on BTS' 10th anniversary but he wanted fans to celebrate. (Also Read | BTS' 10th anniversary: RM, Jimin pens heartfelt letters, J-Hope surprises fans from military) BTS' Jimin held a live session on Weverse.

Jimin on what he has been upto

During the live session, Jimin said, "I've been eating well, exercising, working on music, and working hard. I've been thinking about what I can do for you all." When a fan asked Jimin to 'be healthy', he responded, "My health right now is at the peak, do not worry." He also said, "For dieting, I'm trying to diet healthy while working out and all."

Jimin talks about his activities post the live session

A fan asked Jimin to 'eat and shower' and he replied, "Oh this is different today. You guys usually say, 'No stay' but today you're telling me to go eat and shower... what is this... ??" He also said, "What am I doing after the live? I'll eat one of the foods you guys recommended. Once I get home, I'm gonna take my clothes off and get on my sofa and not move at all until my food arrives. Only going to move to get water." When a fan asked him to talk all night, he said, "I can't, I want to sleep early. My pattern, it was good four weeks ago. I didn't get to tell you guys this but I slept at 12 and woke up at 8…but now my pattern is..."

Jimin on Angel

Talking about his song Angel, he said, "Angel point 2 came out? It's good, part 2, as expected. It's nice listening to it together. Let's listen to it together again. Part 1 too."

Jimin on his hair

Talking about his hair, Jimin said, "It's been three months since I was done with promotions and my hair has gotten long so I'm debating on whether or not I should grow my hair out or cut it...??? 'Is it a new hairstyle?' No, I think it's just gotten long." Reading comments asking him to dye his hair, Jimin said, "When you cut your hair, you want long hair. When you dye your hair, you want it black... I'll have to see."

Jimin talks about J-Hope, responds to V

Reacting to his live session, V aka Kim Taehyung said, "Please do the broadcast for five hours." Jimin replied, "If you can comment for five hours I will. Can you comment for five hours?" V responded, "Nope. Good luck, and work hard (with the live broadcast)." Reading a comment, Jimin said, "Have I seen Hobi (J-Hope) hyung yet? No, not yet but after organizing and finishing things up I'm gonna go see him. I was thinking of him yesterday."

On his fight with V

Jimin said, "I can't tell you about the time Taehyung and I fought. It's fifty-fifty (meaning like the situation is half his and half V's) so I'll have to talk to him about it."

Jimin on his lips

Jimin said, "I know my lips are thick so what's my nickname? What do you guys call me when seeing my thick lips? Duck? But duck's beaks are long. Only my top lip gets white so because of this when I'm in front of you guys, I always put on lip balm that has colour. 'Even if you don't put lip balm on you're pretty'. I'm sensitive when it comes to my lips. Goldfish???"

Talking about his mother, Jimin said, "My mother gave me kimchi and I haven't told her yet and it's so yummy. But I left it out, it's hot. It was crunchy really good kimchi.. but now it's.. mushy.. I'm sorry mother.. though you probably won't see this." Jimin signed off saying that he was tired, hungry and sleepy and needed to end the live session. He thanked fans for joining him.

