Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have practically moved in with each other: Report

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are the talk of the town currently. The couple have reconnected two years after their split and getting along with much love for each other.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

According to a report by Us Weekly, the couple have practically moved in together.

“They’ve practically moved in with each other,” revealed a source to Us Weekly

“They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together,” added the source.

Recently, the lovebirds were spotted together at Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour. While attending the concert, the couple were seen getting intimate with each other. They had their arms around each other and at one point, Mendes even kissed Cabello on her shoulder.

At the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in April, the couple were seen kissing each other. Cabello and Mendes have hung out at public places on numerous occasions in recent times.

Notably, Cabello and Mendes first dated each other in 2019. They were quarantined together during the Covid Pandemic in 2020 before they ended their relationship in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn,” they wrote in a joint statement on social media.

