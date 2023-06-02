‘Pain, mistakes and heartache’: Kroy Biermann posts on Instagram amid divorce from Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Amid divorce from The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her former husband Kroy Biermann took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a quote with the caption "Great memories with all 6 of my kids as well! One day at a time…". Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann(Twitter/@SoulwellPublish)

The quote shared by Kroy on Instagram read:“When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes and heartache.” “When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons and pride in myself,” the quote read further.

Kim and Kroy are embroiled in a bitter divorce battle which is seeing them throw accusations on each other. Both want to get sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children. Amid all this, Kim has demanded a drug test on Kroy, accusing him of smoking marijuana. She has submitted a formal request to the Superior Court of Fulton County, asking for the drug test as she fears Kroy's habits might jeopardise the safety of their children.

On the other hand, Kroy has accused Kim of being addicted to gambling. He has alleged that Kim is so involved with online gambling that she cannot give due care to their four minor children.

Kim and Kroy have four children from their marriage. They have twins named Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, both of whom are 9 years old. Additionally, they have two sons, Kash Kade, who is 10 years old, and Kroy Jagger, who is 11 years old. Kroy had legally adopted Kim's daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 from her previous relationship.

Kroy initiated the divorce process from the "Real Housewives" star on May 5th, followed by Kim submitting her own filing on May 8th. According to a reliable source close to Kim, their separation was heavily influenced by financial difficulties they have been facing. The challenges included the foreclosure of their Georgia home due to failure to repay loans and allegations of owing the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes.

