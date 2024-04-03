Cancer-stricken Shannen Doherty ‘letting go’ of properties to prepare for death and make ‘easier transition’ for mom

Shannen Doherty has opened up about what she is doing to make for an “easier transition” for her mother, Rosa, when she dies. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has stage 4 breast cancer. Cancer-stricken Shannen Doherty is ‘letting go’ of her properties to prepare for death and make ‘easier transition’ for her mom (theshando/Instagram)

“My priority at the moment is my mom,” Doherty said during Monday’s episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast. “I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her.”

“Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture,” she added.

‘It was really hard and really emotional’

The 52-year-old said that she began checking her belongings to sell or donate them, including antiques and other items she has been collecting, “just in case” anything happened to her. Recently she travelled to her Tennessee home to pack up her belongings.

“So we were in Tennessee and I was packing up one of the places there,”Doherty said. “It was really hard and really emotional because to a certain extent — I felt like I was giving up on this dream of building this property out, and putting a house for me and a house for my mom and then extending the barn.”

Doherty has decided to build a sanctuary for horses who were “abandoned by their owners because they are too old” or “broken down.” “That was one of my dreams,” she said.

“I was packing up and I started crying … I felt like I was giving up on a dream and what did that mean for me? Did it mean that I was giving up on life? Did it mean that I was throwing in the towel?” Doherty added. “And my mom was there and she was like, ‘Don’t get rid of this place, it’s fine. You don’t have to and you can keep going.’ I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely I can.'”

Dohery later returned to her home to pack all her belongings in a U-haul so she could bring them back to California. She believes letting go was “the right thing to do.”

“I can still live my dream of helping horses,” Doherty said. “I can still live that dream by really participating in rescues that are far more capable of me doing it.” She explained that letting go of these properties helps “leave behind a cleaner, easier transition” for her family.

“It allows me to take more trips because I’m making money, I’m selling it,” she continued. “Then I get to build different memories and I build memories with the people that I love.”

She added, “I get to take my mom on vacations because I have all this extra play money lying around and I’m not digging into the money that’s in my estate that’s going to make sure that everybody in my life is taken care of once I’m dead.”