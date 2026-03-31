Court grants time to Priya Kapur to reply to Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira's plea seeking documents

The inheritance dispute surrounding late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken yet another turn. In January, Priya Kapur filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur Smith and another individual for public attacks against her on digital platforms. Earlier this month, the Patiala House Court heard arguments on an application moved by Mandhira seeking the production of certain documents from Priya in connection with an ongoing defamation complaint. Now, as per the latest update on news agency ANI, the Patiala Court granted time to Priya Kapur to file a reply to the application. Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur has said that Mandhira's recent remarks have caused 'serious reputational harm.'

Latest update on the application Mandhira has filed an application requesting that certain documents be produced before the court. Additional Chief Judicial (ACJM) Siddhant Sihag granted time to the counsel for filing the reply, if any, he wishes to file. Mandhira Kapur appeared through video conferencing during the hearing.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with advocates Smriti Asmita and Jhanvi Narang, appeared for Priya Kapur. Advocate Amit Prasad appeared for Mandhira Kapur. During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh sought time to file a reply, stating that a copy of the application had been received only a day earlier.

Earlier, the counsel for Priya Kapur had opposed the application seeking direction for the production of documents. He had argued that we are at the stage of notice, not at the stage of charge. Therefore, the application for production cannot be filed at this stage. All the documents she (Mandhira Kapur) is seeking are related to property, trust, etc. These are not related to this complaint and are in the public domain. She is aware of everything, senior advocate for Priya Kapur argued.

In the defamation suit, it was stated that the material circulating in the public domain advances misleading narratives and allegations intended to malign and harass Priya Kapur through public discourse rather than through lawful remedies.

About the dispute Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.

A legal battle is going on over Sunjay's estate. In August last year, Priya presented a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will. This was challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. A few reports claimed that Sunjay's assets were worth ₹30,000 crore. However, Karisma's kids had said they weren't aware of the actual worth.

(via inputs from ANI)