Court grants time to Priya Kapur to reply to Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira's plea seeking documents
Earlier, Priya Kapur had filed criminal defamation case against Mandhira Kapur Smith and another individual for making public attacks against her.
The inheritance dispute surrounding late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken yet another turn. In January, Priya Kapur filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur Smith and another individual for public attacks against her on digital platforms. Earlier this month, the Patiala House Court heard arguments on an application moved by Mandhira seeking the production of certain documents from Priya in connection with an ongoing defamation complaint. Now, as per the latest update on news agency ANI, the Patiala Court granted time to Priya Kapur to file a reply to the application.
Latest update on the application
Mandhira has filed an application requesting that certain documents be produced before the court. Additional Chief Judicial (ACJM) Siddhant Sihag granted time to the counsel for filing the reply, if any, he wishes to file. Mandhira Kapur appeared through video conferencing during the hearing.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with advocates Smriti Asmita and Jhanvi Narang, appeared for Priya Kapur. Advocate Amit Prasad appeared for Mandhira Kapur. During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh sought time to file a reply, stating that a copy of the application had been received only a day earlier.
Earlier, the counsel for Priya Kapur had opposed the application seeking direction for the production of documents. He had argued that we are at the stage of notice, not at the stage of charge. Therefore, the application for production cannot be filed at this stage. All the documents she (Mandhira Kapur) is seeking are related to property, trust, etc. These are not related to this complaint and are in the public domain. She is aware of everything, senior advocate for Priya Kapur argued.
In the defamation suit, it was stated that the material circulating in the public domain advances misleading narratives and allegations intended to malign and harass Priya Kapur through public discourse rather than through lawful remedies.
About the dispute
Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.
A legal battle is going on over Sunjay's estate. In August last year, Priya presented a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will. This was challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. A few reports claimed that Sunjay's assets were worth ₹30,000 crore. However, Karisma's kids had said they weren't aware of the actual worth.
(via inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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