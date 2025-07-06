Darshana Rajendran reflects on why Paradise is a feminist film, Roshan Mathew (almost) agrees with her

Paradise is a 2023 film, helmed by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, and featuring Indian actors Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The film follows the Indian couple of Kesav and Amritha, who visit Sri Lanka for their wedding anniversary but the economic crisis in the island nation soon has a bearing on their lives and relationships. During a freewheeling chat with OTTplay, Darshana Rajendran, who plays Amritha in the poignant film, reflects on why Paradise is a feminist film. Her co-actor Roshan Mathew, who appeared as Keshav, too was posed the same question and he too accepted the layers of feminism in the film, but did not forget to bring in a different perspective Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew play the lead roles in Paradise

Darshana Rajendran on why Paradise is a feminist film

The year is 2022, and the Malayali couple land in Sri Lanka after the neighbouring country has declared bankruptcy. The plot unfolds mostly from Amritha's POV, as she takes in the effects of crisis in the beautiful country. When OTTplay caught up with Darshana and asked her if Paradise is a feminist film, the Malayalam actress said, “I think so. A lot of the film you are seeing through Amritha. And Prasanna sir also brought a woman writer (Anushka Senanayake), so that it doesn’t feel that Amritha isn’t explored enough.”

“Most of the things are not said. In a scene, where Keshav says you should be writing your novel and not waste time on vlogging, Amirtha needs to communicate what her stand is on it. There wasn't a place for it then. But it doesn't go unsaid in the film - maybe it is just a look. It is acknowledged. So, the film does that. I would think that this is a feminist film,” explained Darshana, who has made a space for herself with varied and nuanced portrayals in Malayalam movies such as Purusha Pretham.

Roshan Mathew on what Paradise says

When the same question was posed to Roshan Mathew, he did not disagree that Paradise could be seen as a feminist film but had a slightly different approach to the answer.

“If you are searching for an angle of feminism, I guess you can find that in Paradise. Although I doubt that was the intention with which Prasanna sir made the film,” he remarked.

“So, the whole story is told pretty much from the perspective of Amritha. We land in Sri Lanka with the couple, then we slowly shift to Amritha. He is following that character and she is an observer to everything that is happening around. So she is someone with good morals and true conscience.

'So that is the position that I think Prasanna sir wants the audience to be in. He wants the audience to tap into their own conscience and question what is happening. That’s why I said, if you are searching for a layer of feminism in it, you will probably find it because a lot of politics is discussed in the film, it is questioned, but that is not the sole purpose. Amritha is a human being with a conscience,” explained the Malayali actor, who has been part of Hindi films such as Alia Bhatt’s Darlings. Roshan was also seen in the series Kankhajura, which premiered recently on SonyLiv and OTTplay Premium.

Director Prasanna on whether Paradise is a feminist film

On the other hand, Paradise director Prasanna Vithanage was more direct and affirmative in his response to the question about his movie being a feminist film.

“Of course, I don’t have to hide it. It is a feminist film but what is feminism? Feminism is not biological. A man could be a feminist too,” he said emphatically.

Explaining further, the Sri Lankan filmmaker said, “As an artist, I believe that women, when it comes to our society, still have not got their due and respect and opportunities as men, especially in our field, cinema. Because artists should always take the side of those marginalized, whether women or ethnically minority. On that note, yes, Paradise is a feminist film.”