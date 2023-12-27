Day before death Lee Sun-kyun had requested for lie detector test, claimed he's innocent

South Korean actor Actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite,’ has recently requested a lie detector test as part of an ongoing drug investigation, asserting his innocence, according to Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency. This picture taken on December 23, 2023 shows South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun arriving at a police station in Incheon for his police questioning over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs. (Photo by Yonhap / YONHAP / AFP) / - South Korea OUT / NO ARCHIVES - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE(AFP)

Represented by his legal counsel, Lee formally submitted a polygraph test request to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, located approximately 30 kilometres west of Seoul, as reported by the outlet.

Following three rounds of police questioning regarding allegations of marijuana and other illegal drug use at the residence of a hostess employed at an upscale bar in Seoul's Gangnam district, Lee reiterated that he was deceived by the hostess and was unaware of the nature of the substances he consumed.

This recent round includes the most recent police inquiry conducted last Saturday.

Lee feels ‘burdened’ by the public exposure

The South Korean actor was cleared of drug use by two tests: a quick reagent test by the police and a lab-based test by the National Forensic Service. However, the hostess who accused him of taking drugs at her place several times still maintains her claim.

Lee’s lawyer argued that a polygraph test is necessary to find out the truth between the two parties. He told Yonhap News Agency, “The National Forensic Service’s drug test should have been positive if she was telling the truth, but it was negative.”

He added, “Lee is in a very unjust situation, so a lie detector test should be done on both of them to scientifically confirm who is lying and who is not.”

He also hoped that the police would respect Lee’s privacy and conduct any further interrogation in private, as Lee feels “burdened” by the public exposure of his police visits.

The police said they will soon make a decision on whether to use a polygraph test after reviewing Lee’s request.