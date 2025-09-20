Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
‘Deeply humbled’: Mohanlal reacts to Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour, thanks PM Narendra Modi for kind words and blessings

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 08:31 pm IST

Mohanlal will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema.

Mohanlal was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Saturday. The Ministry and Information Broadcasting made it official with a new post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X account to congratulate the Malayalam superstar. Now, Mohanlal has reacted to the honour and said he is ‘deeply humbled.’ (Also read: Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for ‘iconic contribution’ to Indian cinema)

Mohanlal said he is deeply honoured for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour.
Mohanlal said he is deeply honoured for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour.

Narendra Modi congratulates Mohanlal

Narendra Modi hailed Mohanlal in a new post through his X account, and wrote, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring.

Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come."

Mohanlal's reaction

Mohanlal reacted to the announcement and Narendra Modi's words of appreciation and wrote, “I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings, they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey.”

Mohanlal is often regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has won two National Film Awards for Best Actor, one National Film Award – Special Mention (feature film), one National Film Award – Special Jury Award (feature film) and National Film Award for Best Feature Film as producer. He has also won nine Filmfare Awards South, and nine Kerala State Film Awards among other honours.

