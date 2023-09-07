Dillion Danis shames Nina Agdal after getting sued, describes her with inappropriate terms

Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal has reportedly sued Dillon Danis and filed for a restraining order against him, after the boxer relentlessly harassed her on social media. Dillon recently shared an explicit video on social media, claiming that the woman featured is Nina, but many reports dismissed the claims. In the past, Dillon posted topless pictures of Nina in an attempt to anger Logan – photos that appear to be consensually taken. Pictures of her former boyfriends were also dug out.

Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal has reportedly sued Dillon Danis and filed for a restraining order against him (ninaagdal/Instagram, dillondanis/Instagram)

The legal action, however, has not stopped Dillon from trolling Nina and using inappropriate words to refer to her. “This clout-who** sent the details to TMZ, exposing her true character,” he wrote in one post. In another post, he shared a photo of pornographic actor Johnny Sins, captioning it “Nina lawyer:”.

In another post, Dillon wrote, “Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fu** the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”

“I will provide more details when I can, but because it's a federal case, I can't at this time. P.S. fu** that ho*,” he wrote in one post. In another, he said, “Nina Agdal will be called Karen Agdal till further notice.” One post reads, “I didn’t even put a ring on it and she already trying to fu** me for all my money”.

What is Nina Agdal’s lawsuit about?

Nina has claimed in the lawsuit that she suffered humiliation and emotional distress because of Dillon’s attacks. Nina stated that a post Dillon shared on August 11, in particular, violated federal and state law. She claimed it was a sexually explicit photo from a “romantic encounter” she had over 10 years ago, the Daily Mail reported.

Among other posts shared by Dillon that upset Nina was an old video of her where she talked about her “desire for intimacy during a period of celibacy.” Nina claimed the video had been saved in her Snapchat archive, “suggesting Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so.” The suit claims that Nina “had self-recorded that video, she never sent that private video recording to anyone.”

Nina is demanding unspecified damages but no less than $150,000 per violation of the federal law that bars people from sharing intimate images. She has demanded that the judge prohibit Dillon from sharing any more inappropriate photos featuring her.