Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal's alleged leaked video: What we know so far

An explicit video that social media users believe features Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal has been trending after it was shared byDillon Danis. However, several reports, including one by DramaAlert, have dismissed the claims, saying it is not Nina who is seen in the video. This comes after Logan's fight withDillon, who showcased Nina’s dating history in an attempt to mess with Paul. Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Logan Paul and fiance Nina Agdal watch Jake Paul fight against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center (Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Dillon shared the recent video after various other posts he shared on social media about Nina. The video shows a woman, whoDillon believed is Nina, in anintimate setting alongside an elderly gentleman. The woman is seen showing off her private parts.Dillon claimed he possesses several other embarrassing photos and videos of Nina, saying, “I wanna drop these nukes I have of Nina so bad it would literally break the internet.”

Read: Logan Paul defeats Ricochet at SummerSlam, on road to see Jake's fight with Nate

Logan Paul apologises toDillon Danis’ mom

Logan andDillon’s feud reached its peak this week when the MMAstar crossed a line with their October 14 fight. On August 8, Paul announced his return to the ring, promptingDillon to launch a social media war.Dillon went on to troll and harass Logan, going to the extent of making sexist remarks about Nina. The social media fight made Logan, too, hit a new low, when he insultedDillon’s mother, Nikki Danis, by calling her a “prostitute”.

Read: Logan Paul says he walked out of Oppenheimer screening: ‘Just talking talking’

Logan later issued an apology for his vile remarks during aninterview on FLAGRANT. “What do you want from me? You want me to be an angel? [You insinuated his mom was a prostitute] Nah, nah, nah. I didn’t wanna do that. Nikki, I’m sorry, I’m f*****g sorry. I swear to God I didn’t wanna do that,” Logan said during the interview.

“And you’re right. You’re right. I did do it. And I did it because I was pushed to a line ‘cause my opponent crossed a line and I shouldn’t have stooped to his level. I shouldn’t. Nikki, I’m f*****g sorry. You raised a scumbag, you did. He’s a bad person. And he got me to a place where I didn’t wanna go,” he added.

The controversy has prompted social media users to raise questions about ethics and decency on the internet, with many demanding that a line be drawn.