Logan Paul says he walked out of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer screening: ‘First 90 minutes of just talking'

Logan Paul on Oppenheimer

When his friends asked Logan on his new podcast if he walked out of Oppenheimer after 90 minutes, he agreed and said, “I didn't know what they were trying to do. Everyone's just talking. It's just an hour and a half, 90 minutes of talking, just talking talking. It's all an exposition. Nothing happened.”

Not the first Nolan movie Logan walked out of

Logan added that he also walked out of Nolan's 2014 space film Interstellar after 18 minutes. But when he rewatched it later, it gained a place in his top three favourite movies.

Oppenheimer crosses $700 million

Oppenheimer has now crossed $700 million at the global box office. This latest remarkable feat has allowed Nolan's film to become the fourth highest grosser of the year. As per a report by Forbes, Oppenheimer's total collection stands at $717.8 million globally, out of which it earned $285.2 million in the US and $432.6 million in the rest of the world.

This has also allowed Oppenheimer to become the only R-rated movie to make it to the 10 highest grossers this year. The highest grossing R-rated film before Oppenheimer was Keanu Reeves-starrer action film John Wick: Chapter 4 last year.

Oppenheimer has now surpassed the global box office receipts of Vin Diesel-starrer Fast X and Sony Pictures' animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It may soon topple Interstellar to become Nolan's fourth highest grosser, after Inception (2010), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

The biopic, set during World War II, follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. It is set during a period in history when he feared that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. J Robert Oppenheimer helped invent nuclear weapons during World War II. Actor Cillian Murphy plays the role of Oppenheimer in the film. Actor Matt Damon essays the character of General Leslie Groves, the head of the Manhattan Project. Emily Blunt is seen as Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine Oppenheimer.

