‘DK Shivakumar is a seasoned politician’: Ramya says she is really happy as he takes oath as Karnataka CM

Actor-politician Ramya on Wednesday congratulated DK Shivakumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and extended his best wishes for his tenure.

DK Shivkumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. (@DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo)(@DKShivakumar)

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Speaking to news agency PTI, she said, "He is a seasoned politician, over the years, he showed exemplary organisational and administrative skills, so I think, obviously years of hard work paid off, I'm really happy."

From a student activist in Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district to becoming Karnataka's 25th Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar's four-decade-long journey is marked by turbulence, triumphs and unflinching loyalty to the Congress party. (Also read: Shivakumar oath ceremony highlights: DKS takes oath as CM; Siddaramaiah's son, 11 ministers part of cabinet)

About DK Shivkumar's journey

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{{^usCountry}} After unsuccessfully contesting the 1985 Assembly election from Sathanur against political heavyweight and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, he entered the legislature in 1989 at the young age of 27 and went on to win eight consecutive Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After unsuccessfully contesting the 1985 Assembly election from Sathanur against political heavyweight and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, he entered the legislature in 1989 at the young age of 27 and went on to win eight consecutive Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His first ministerial stint was in the S Bangarappa government where he held the prison portfolio. The then Chief Minister Bangarappa predicted that Shivakumar would hold the highest political office in the state one day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His first ministerial stint was in the S Bangarappa government where he held the prison portfolio. The then Chief Minister Bangarappa predicted that Shivakumar would hold the highest political office in the state one day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Over the years, he consolidated his position as the Congress party's most influential Vokkaliga leader and became indispensable to the party's organisational machinery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, he consolidated his position as the Congress party's most influential Vokkaliga leader and became indispensable to the party's organisational machinery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His reputation as the Congress' "troubleshooter" was cemented in 2017 when the party assigned him the politically sensitive task of housing and safeguarding 42 Gujarat Congress MLAs in Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Tumultous period {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His reputation as the Congress' "troubleshooter" was cemented in 2017 when the party assigned him the politically sensitive task of housing and safeguarding 42 Gujarat Congress MLAs in Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Tumultous period {{/usCountry}}

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Income Tax raids, Enforcement Directorate investigations and his arrest in a money-laundering case in September 2019 tested both his political future and personal resilience. Shivakumar spent 50 days in Delhi's Tihar Jail, a period many observers believed could weaken his influence within the Congress. However, his stature within the party appeared to grow.

The turnaround came in 2023 when the Congress stormed back to power with a decisive mandate. He followed that by helping improve the party's Lok Sabha tally in Karnataka from one seat in 2019 to nine seats in 2024.

Shivakumar, 64, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on X. He wrote, “Congratulations to Shri DK Shivakumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Best wishes for his tenure. The Centre will work closely with the Karnataka Government for the welfare of the people.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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