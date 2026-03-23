Drishyam 3 release date postponed: Mohanlal film will now hit theatres a month later on his birthday

Drishyam 3 will now release in theatres on May 21 , which is also the birthday of the National Award-winning actor. Mohanlal shared the new release date through a new post. The caption read, “The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release.”

Fans will have to have to wait a little longer for Mohanlal 's Georgekutty. The release date of Mohanlal's Malayalam film Drishyam 3 has been postponed. On Monday (March 23), the actor took to his X account to share the new date of the third film in the hit franchise, in which he plays a TV cable operator named Georgekutty.

The reason for the postponement of the film has not been shared. In the last few months, another big release- Yash's Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps was postponed. The release of the film was shifted from March to June due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios present the film. This is the third instalment of the hit franchise that sees Georgekutty struggle to hide a dark secret from the police force.

Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) were pan-India hits and remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean.

Director Jeethu Joseph said that audiences should not come with over-expectations but with curiosity. “This film is not a thriller but a family drama, focusing on how Georgekutty’s family has changed over the last four years,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn, is also set to release later this year. In December last year, it was announced that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will be released in theatres on October 2. Abhishek Pathak directs the film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu. The announcement video for the Hindi version had teased that seven years had passed since the incidents in the first film.