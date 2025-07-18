Excited about Gaurav Chakrabarty’s Bibaho Otohpor? Watch these Bengali web series on OTT till then

Excited about Gaurav Chakrabarty’s Bibaho Otohpor that is set to begin streaming soon? The upcoming Bengali web series, which also has Arunima Ghosh in the lead, is a comedy drama about a newly-married couple and the challenges they face, and could make for a great binge-watch. A still from Bibaho Otohpor

While you wait for the release of the web series, here are other equally exciting Bangla content. These suspense thrillers like Koushik Sen's Saheb Bibi Joker and Raima Sen's Roktokorobi have a delightful mix of drama, thrills and mystery.

Thrilling Bangla web series to watch on OTT

Saheb Bibi Joker

Cast: Arunima Ghosh, Arjun Chakraborty, Koushik Sen, Amit Saha, Sandip Dey

This series has an exciting mixture of politics, personal bonds, and cutthroat power struggle. Saheb Bibi Joker spins its story around three pivotal characters–Surya Sekhar Roy lovingly called Saheb, Mrinalini known as Bibi, and Purnendu Banerjee as Joker due to his unpredictable nature. As their paths cross, the Joker adds an extra layer of tension in the story making their struggles to snatch away the power intensify.

Roktokorobi

Cast: Raima Sen, Bikram Chatterjee, Angana Roy, Shantilal Mukherjee, Tulika Basu, Laboni Sarkar

This series delves into the life of a psychologist who gets devastated after one of his patients commit suicide. The grave mental distress makes him relocate to his aunt’s house in a village in Bengal. Things turn more twisted when he gets entangled in a mysterious series of events in the village that includes his cousin’s sudden death, and his sister-in-law’s hallucinations.

Byomkesh

Cast: Gaurav Chakrabarty, Ridhima Ghosh, Koushik Sen, Chandan Sen, Paran Bandopadhyay

This investigative thriller drama focuses on the adventures of the famous detective Byomkesh Bakshi and his assistant Ajit Bandopadhyay as they solve thrilling and often dangerous cases. Byomkesh prefers to be called as ‘Satyaneshi’ (truth-seeker), rather than just a mere detective. Gaurav Chakrabarty portrayed the titular role of Byomkesh in this series, who fearlessly confronts the criminals in 1930s Bengal era.

Missing Link

Cast: Anirban Chakraborty, Satyam Bhattacharya, Loknath Dey, Biswanath Basu

This thriller drama begins with the sudden arrest of Shivotosh, suspected as the killer of Manoranjan Mandal that left a shockwave across the city. As people began wondering the reason behind the heinous crime, some came up with reasons like it could be a politically motivated act, some guessing about a dark revenge plot. Meanwhile, Barasat SDPO Anirban steps in to lead the investigation, determined to detangle the speculations and find out the real reason.

Chhotolok

Cast: Ushashi Roy, Pratik Dutta, Ushashi Chakrabarty, Priyanka Sarkar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Indrani Haldar

The Bengali series revolves around a young man named Raja who gets entangled in an extramarital affair with Rupsha, unaware of her criminal past, while dealing with his own failing marriage. Things turn darker when Rupsha is found dead out of nowhere, leaving Raja the prime suspect. The police investigation leads to scandal, family drama, mysteries, even political involvement, and hidden secrets revelations.