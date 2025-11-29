From Kartik Aaryan's McLaren GT to Nargis Fakhri's Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Inside Bollywood’s supercar obsession

Bollywood stars are known not only for their films but their obsession with luxury cars. Sleek Lamborghinis, roaring Ferraris, and ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royces are a major part of their lifestyle. For these stars, these cars are not a mode of transport but a reflection of their hard work and personality. Inside Bollywood’s supercar craze(Instagram/Nargis Fakhri)

Nargis Fakhri’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Nargis Fakhri received a Rolls-Royce Cullinan from her partner, Tony Beig, on her birthday. The SUV is known for its luxury and smooth performance, and costs around Rs. 7 crore in India. Nargis shared pictures of the blue Cullinan parked in the desert, along with another Cullinan, which is likely to be Tony’s.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

Shraddha Kapoor joined the supercar club in 2023 with her Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica in Rosso Mars red. Priced at around ₹4 crore, it goes from 0–100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 325 km/h. Shraddha is often spotted driving this car on Mumbai streets, showing off her love for speed.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Purple Lamborghini EVO Spyder

Janhvi Kapoor added some color to Bollywood’s supercar scene with her purple Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder, gifted by singer Ananya Birla. Delivered in a matching lilac gift box, the convertible car is priced between RS 4–4.99 crore and coincided with Janhvi becoming the face of Ananya Birla’s beauty and perfume brand.

Kartik Aaryan’s McLaren GT

Kartik Aaryan became the owner of India’s first McLaren GT, gifted by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Priced at ₹4.72 crore, this supercar is added to Kartik’s growing collection and proves he is a car enthusiast.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Ferrari 296 GTB: Italian power on wheels

Dulquer Salmaan owns a Ferrari 296 GTB, one of the most powerful Italian supercars. With a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine and an electric motor, it produces 830 PS, goes from 0–100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, and costs around ₹5.4 crore in India.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Aston Martin DB9

Martial arts expert Vidyut Jammwal has an Aston Martin DB9 featuring a 6.0-litre V12 engine that produces 510 hp and 600 Nm torque. It goes from 0–100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and costs around ₹2 crore. Vidyut loves powerful and stylish cars.

Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin Rapid S

Ranveer Singh owns an Aston Martin Rapid S. The 6.0-litre V12 engine produces 552 hp and 620 Nm torque. Priced over ₹4 crore, it’s one of the rarest luxury cars in India and matches Ranveer’s energetic and flamboyant personality.