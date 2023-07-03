Gabriel Iglesias still freaking out after plane's emergency landing incident in North Carolina, but ‘show must go on’

Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias recently had a harrowing experience when the private jet he was traveling on had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina. Iglesias, known for his "Fluffy" persona, took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. In a video clip showing the plane on a grassy field after the landing, he expressed relief that everyone on board was okay but understandably shaken up. Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias recently had a harrowing experience when the private jet he was traveling on had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina.(Instagram)

Acknowledging the efforts of the pilots who navigated the emergency situation, Iglesias expressed gratitude for their skills and dedication to ensuring the safety of the passengers. He recognized that the situation could have been much worse and emphasized his appreciation for being alive and able to continue his comedy tour.

Fluffy shared the video of the incident on Instagram writing, “Emergency landing!!! Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina. Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all 🤗”

True to his resilient spirit, Iglesias shared an update the following day, assuring his fans that he was back in the air on a different jet. In an Instagram post, he revealed that despite the understandable nerves after the previous day's incident, he had safely arrived in Mississippi and reaffirmed that the show must go on.

While Iglesias's emergency landing was a heart-stopping moment, he is not the only celebrity to encounter trouble while flying. Pop star Miley Cyrus also experienced a similar scare when her plane was struck by lightning during a trip to Paraguay last year.

Cyrus shared a video on Instagram showing the bright flash of lightning and the passengers' startled reactions. Fortunately, everyone remained unharmed, although the plane sustained some visible damage.

The incidents involving Gabriel Iglesias and Miley Cyrus serve as reminders of the unexpected challenges that can arise even for those who lead glamorous lives.