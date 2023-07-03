Is Kourtney planning to break free from Kardashian-clan for new spinoff show with husband Travis Barker?

The Kardashian-Jenner family drama continues, and this time it's Kourtney Kardashian who's ready to make a major move to separate herself from the rest of her famous clan. Rumor has it that the reality TV star is planning to embark on a new spinoff series featuring her and her rocker husband, Travis Barker, leaving her sisters in the dust. Kourtney Kardashian with husband Travis Barker.(Instagram)

Sources close to Kourtney claim that the recent rift between her and her family, particularly her sister Kim Kardashian, has been a game-changer. This time, it's not just another reality show feud that will blow over. Insiders reveal that Kourtney is seriously considering breaking away and creating her own empire.

The alleged plan involves a spinoff series centered around Kourtney and Travis, aptly named the "Kravis" show. According to RadarOnline, Kourtney is eager to distance herself from her sisters and wants to develop her own brand without their interference. She's said to be "sick" of their involvement in her life and is ready to cut ties both personally and professionally.

While Kourtney has been part of previous spinoff series like "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami," "Kourtney & Kim Take New York," and "Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons," this potential project would be different. It would be solely focused on Kourtney and her life with Travis Barker, excluding her sisters from the equation.

If the rumors are true, this move would mark a significant turning point for Kourtney Kardashian. Having learned the ropes from her mom, Kris Jenner, and gained extensive experience from being on the long-running reality show, Kourtney feels she no longer needs her sisters and is ready to create her own empire.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner franchise will undoubtedly be intrigued by the prospect of a Kourtney and Travis spinoff. The couple has already garnered significant attention with their whirlwind romance and undeniable chemistry. A dedicated show centered around their lives would undoubtedly offer a fresh and unique perspective, showcasing their love story and daily adventures.

As the Kardashians continue to navigate their complex family dynamics, it remains to be seen whether Kourtney will take the plunge and break free from the Kardashian clan.