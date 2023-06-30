Home / Entertainment / Others / Is Kourtney no longer a Kardashian? Kourt shares new moniker on Instagram

Is Kourtney no longer a Kardashian? Kourt shares new moniker on Instagram

ByPaurush Omar
Jun 30, 2023 04:41 PM IST

In a surprise move, reality star Kourtney Kardashian has officially revamped her moniker, bidding farewell to her middle name and embracing her new married title. The 44-year-old celebrity recently revealed on Instagram that she is now officially known as Kourtney Kardashian Barker, following her marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The name transformation was confirmed through a snapshot of Kourtney's updated driver's license, accompanied by a cheeky caption that simply said, "Say my name." Fans were left both intrigued and delighted by this bold update to her identity.

Providing further insights into her decision, Kourtney posted a quote on her Instagram Story, highlighting the age-old tradition of a bride adopting her husband's last name. However, she playfully added a twist to the tradition, stating, "Traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last name (her 'maiden' name) as her middle name. Her husband's last name becomes her new last name."

The announcement of her new name came in the wake of Kourtney and Travis' exciting pregnancy news. At a recent Blink-182 concert, the couple shared their joy with the world by revealing a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," reenacting one of the band's iconic music videos. Their gender reveal added to the excitement, with blue smoke and ribbons signifying that they are expecting a baby boy.

As the couple eagerly awaits the arrival of their bundle of joy, Travis has playfully teased fans by hinting that they already have a name picked out for their "little drummer boy." Kourtney, known for her POOSH ventures, showcased a series of stunning maternity portraits, radiating joy and anticipation.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new addition to the Barker clan and are buzzing with excitement to find out the name that Travis already knows. With their love and creativity,

