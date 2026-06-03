God of War Laufey: Release date, plot, gameplay and everything we know about Sony's new PS5 spinoff

Sony has officially announced God of War Laufey, a new spinoff set in the God of War universe that puts Kratos' wife, Faye, in the lead role. The game was revealed during State of Play 2026 alongside a lengthy gameplay showcase.

What is God of War Laufey, what does trailer reveal?

God of War Laufey is an officially confirmed PS5 spinoff, (X/ @SonySantaMonica)

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God of War Laufey is an officially confirmed spinoff of the God of War series, announced by Sony at State of Play 2026. The game is currently in development for PlayStation 5, according to IGN.

Sony released a 20-minute gameplay presentation showing players what it will feel like to control Laufey who is also known as Faye.

According to the official trailer description shared by IGN, “The next entry in the iconic God of War series is on the way. This time you play as Laufey (or 'Faye'), Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother. Awakening elsewhere after her body is burned, Faye must discover where she is, and how to get back to her family. God of War Laufey is currently in development for PlayStation 5.”

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{{^usCountry}} The trailer also introduces several unusual companions, including a talking sword and a mysterious cube-like character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer also introduces several unusual companions, including a talking sword and a mysterious cube-like character. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the official description cited by MP1st, “Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the official description cited by MP1st, “Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The game appears to take place in an afterlife realm for gods. Faye will attempt to escape this afterlife while searching for a way back to her family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The game appears to take place in an afterlife realm for gods. Faye will attempt to escape this afterlife while searching for a way back to her family. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most exciting new elements is the apparent inclusion of multiple mythologies. Two other gods that Faye encounters in this afterlife appear to belong to Asian and Egyptian mythologies, suggesting that God of War Laufey may move beyond a single mythological world for the first time, according to Game Daily.

Release date and what to expect

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No official release date has been announced yet. However, given that Sony was able to showcase a full 20 minutes of gameplay, fans should not be surprised if the game releases in early 2027.

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Who is Laufey aka Faye?

Laufey, better known as Faye, is Kratos' second wife and Atreus' mother. Her death at the beginning of God of War (2018) sets the Norse story in motion, as per Game Daily.

Known among the giants as "Laufey the Just," she was a Jotunn who lived in Midgard with Kratos and Atreus while keeping her true identity hidden. She helped hide Jotunheim from Odin and played an important role in events long before the games began.

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God of War Ragnarok revealed even more about her, including that she once fought Thor to a standstill, something very few characters in the franchise can claim.

In God of War Laufey, she is voiced and played by Deborah Ann Woll, best known for her role in Daredevil.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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