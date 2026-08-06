GTA 6 Extended Look announced; Rockstar to premiere reveal on Netflix before YouTube

Rockstar Games has announced that it will give fans a closer look at the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) later this month, with the "Extended Look" presentation set to premiere on Netflix before becoming available on YouTube and the studio's official website.

GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. (Rockstar Games)

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According to Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will debut on August 27 at 12 pm PT (3 pm ET) on Netflix. The presentation will arrive approximately six hours later on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the official GTA 6 website.

Neither Rockstar nor Netflix has revealed how long the presentation will be or what it will include. However, the title "Extended Look" has sparked speculation among fans that the showcase could feature gameplay footage, as Rockstar has so far only released cinematic trailers for the game.

Netflix gets first access

Netflix's official description invites viewers to "see an extended look at Grand Theft Auto 6, the next evolution in the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series."

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{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the partnership, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg said Grand Theft Auto announcements have become "cultural moments in their own right." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the partnership, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg said Grand Theft Auto announcements have become "cultural moments in their own right." {{/usCountry}}

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"The anticipation and fandom around Grand Theft Auto VI is unprecedented, and we're honored that Rockstar Games has partnered with us to debut the next part of the Grand Theft Auto story with Netflix members first," Riegg said.

Also Read: No GTA 6 disc at launch? Rockstar hints physical copy is coming later; report reveals possible timeline

He added that the collaboration reflects Netflix's ambition to become "a place where the most ambitious storytelling, from any medium, can find the biggest possible audience."

What we know about GTA 6 so far

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The August 27 presentation will be Rockstar's first major GTA 6 showcase since the second trailer was released in May 2025. The game's debut trailer was unveiled in December 2023, but Rockstar has yet to publicly reveal gameplay.

GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. Pre-orders opened in June, with Rockstar confirming that the physical edition will ship as a code in a box rather than on a game disc.

The standard edition is priced at $80, while the Ultimate Edition costs $100 and includes additional in-game rewards. Players who purchase the standard edition can upgrade to the Ultimate Edition at a later date.

According to Rockstar's official synopsis, GTA 6 follows Jason and Lucia in Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida. After an easy score goes wrong, the pair become entangled in a far-reaching conspiracy and must rely on each other to survive.

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Also Read: Will GTA 6 be ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’? PlayStation clarifies amid confusion before June 25 pre orders

Why the Netflix partnership matters

The decision to premiere the Extended Look on Netflix is unusual for Rockstar, which has traditionally debuted major announcements on its own platforms.

Netflix ended 2025 with more than 325 million paid subscribers, while publisher Take-Two Interactive said in May 2026 that the Grand Theft Auto franchise had sold over 470 million copies worldwide. Of those, GTA V alone accounts for nearly 230 million copies sold.

Industry analysts also expect GTA 6 to be one of the biggest entertainment launches ever, with projections suggesting the game could sell 35-40 million copies in its first year.