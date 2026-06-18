GTA 6 pre-orders begin June 25 as Rockstar confirms release date: Will it be delayed again? Polymarket shows 15% chance

Rockstar Games has officially announced that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will start on 25 June, both on digital stores like PlayStation Store and selected retailers. The game is scheduled to fully release on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, after being delayed two times earlier from its original planned windows of autumn 2025 and May. However, a prediction by Polymarket currently suggests around a 15% chance that GTA 6 could be delayed again, though this is not an official statement. GTA 6 pre-orders begin June 25, release Nov 2026 confirmed. (Rockstar Games/ Representative image) (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 cover art revealed Widely regarded as one of the most eagerly awaited video game releases in recent years, GTA 6 received another major reveal alongside the announcement, with Rockstar unveiling the game’s official cover art through a brief promotional video. The artwork prominently features protagonists Jason and Lucia, while also offering a glimpse of several supporting characters set to play a role in the story.

Set in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, the game appears to embrace the region’s distinctive culture and landscape. The cover art includes a range of visual cues associated with the setting, including flamingos, alligators, high-performance cars, motorcycles and helicopters, providing fans with a fresh look at the world they will explore when the game launches later this year.

GTA 6 price not confirmed Rockstar did NOT reveal the game’s price yet, and the cost is still widely debated among fans and experts. Some industry reports (Epyllion, 2025) suggest GTA 6 could be the first major game priced at around $100, but nothing is confirmed yet, as per BBC report.

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Along with pre-orders, Rockstar also updated its website and social media profiles with the new GTA 6 cover art and visuals, including a night view of Vice City. Players can already wishlist GTA 6 on PlayStation and Xbox stores, but full pre-order access opens on 25 June, as noted by Gadget 360. There is still no third trailer released yet, although fans have been waiting for it for a long time.

GTA 6 trailer hype continues Earlier GTA 6 trailers released in 2023 and 2025 have already collected a combined 446 million views, showing massive global hype. Rumours and leaks had been circulating for months, including a Best Buy affiliate leak, which made fans believe pre-orders and new trailer news were coming earlier.

Take-Two Interactive has said GTA 6 marketing will fully ramp up “this summer,” meaning more trailers and gameplay details are expected soon. Analysts expect GTA 6 to become one of the biggest entertainment launches ever, with Take-Two forecasting major financial growth, including record bookings of $8 to $8.2 billion in FY 2027, as per Gadget 360.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has called GTA 6 “arguably the most anticipated entertainment property of all time,” highlighting its massive global expectation, as cited by Gadget 360. GTA 5, the previous game in the series, was released in 2013 and remains the second best-selling video game of all time, adding even more pressure on the new release.