Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions: When, where to watch Match 17 of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

The Shivamogga Lions are set to clash against the Gulbarga Mystics in match 17 of the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2025. The Mystics have played in four matches and have won two of them. However, the Lions are in last position with four consecutive losses in the tournament. Their previous match against the Mysore Warriors was abandoned due to rain. Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions

Meanwhile, the Mystics won their last encounter against the Lions by ten wickets. The game was interrupted due to rain, and the scores were reduced with the help of the VJD method. Luvnith Sisodia (58) and Nikin Jose (34) stayed till the end and helped the team win the match.

Match Details:

Match: Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions, 17th Match

Date: Tuesday, 19th August 2025

Time: 3.15 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Where to Watch The Maharaja Trophy 2025 in India?

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 will be streamed on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. The fans can watch all the matches on the platform. Moreover, there are two matches daily with the first game starting at 3.15 PM and the second at 7.15 PM IST.

Squads

Gulbarga Mystics Squad: Luvnith Sisodia(w), Nikin Jose, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Shashi Kumar K, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak(c), Lavish Kaushal, Monish Reddy, EJ Jasper, Sourabh Muttur, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Sheetal Kumar, Faizan Raiz, Younus Ali Baig, Santosh Hatti, Bangalore Mohith, Likhit M Bannur

Shivamogga Lions Squad: Dhruv Prabhakar, Nihal Ullal(w/c), Hardik Raj, Rohit Kumar K, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aniruddha Joshi, Avinash D, Bharath Dhuri, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Anand Doddamani, Deepak Devadiga, Tushar Singh, Sanjay Ashwin, Sahil Sharma, D Ashok, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar