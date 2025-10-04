Gulshan Devaiah responds to fan saying regional audience 'owns' him after Kantara Chapter 1 success: I belong to cinema

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is thrilled by the love he has received for his performance in the Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1, which also stars Rishab Shetty. And he is not willing to engage in debates comparing any one particular language. Instead, he has shared that he belongs to art and not one particular region. Gulshan Devaiah was seen in a villainous role in Kantara Chapter 1.

Gulshan overwhelmed

Gulshan is ecstatic over the response to his villainous portrayal of a headstrong, power-drunk prince with a penchant for alcohol. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his joy.

“Im so tired of hearing my name mentioned since the last few days.. PLEASE DONT STOP!! …. Keep the appreciation coming. Just because I’m tired doesn’t mean you get tired too,” he wrote in his post.

The actor added, “I’m genuinely grateful (heart and folded hand emoji).”

Gulshan expressed that he feels deeply overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, adding that he believes art knows no boundaries of region or language.

He shared his views while responding to the post which read, “Thats the difference betn Hindi and non-Hindi audience. For Hindi audience you are an actor ashte but the regional audience own you. Eva nammava eva nammava”.

“I wholeheartedly welcome your sentiment .. I’m overwhelmed & grateful .. Yella namma naadu, yella namma nudi (Everything is our land, everything is our language)… I belong to cinema & art,” Gulshan wrote while responding to the tweet.

Gulshan added that he is eagerly looking forward to more exciting opportunities coming his way.

A social media user wrote, “Hope you get the recognition you deserve. thanks for the response”. To this, Gulshan responded, “Recognition is incidental, good opportunities with good people is what we need.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Alongside Rishab in the lead role, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. It was released in cinemas on October 2, clashing with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Set during the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the region’s rich cultural and architectural heritage. The film features one of Indian cinema’s most massive action sequences, involving over 500 fighters and 3,000 people across a sprawling 25-acre rugged landscape. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. Kantara Chapter 1 had collected ₹107 crore net in India by Friday. This included a strong opening of ₹61.85 crore on Dussehra, followed by ₹46 crore on Friday.