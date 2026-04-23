‘Shiva take me with you’: Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi's post resurfaces after her death at 30; fans mourn

Haryanvi actor and dancer Divyanka Sirohi died at her home in Ghaziabad at the age of 30. A pinned post from her Instagram about Lord Shiva has now resurfaced after her death, as is her last post set to the song Radhe Radhe. Fans mourn the untimely death of the actor who featured in numerous music videos.

Divyanka Sirohi’s pinned post resurfaces

Divyanka Sirohi's old picture from Kedarnath Temple has now gone viral after her death.

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News of Divyanka’s death this week has left many shocked. Amidst this, a 2023 post by the actor has resurfaced. Taken at Kedarnath, the picture shows her head covered with a scarf, with the mountains forming her background. “POV : Shiva take me with you….(trident emoji),” she had written while sharing the picture.

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{{^usCountry}} Her last post, made on March 19, shows her in a white-and-blue floral outfit, with Radhe Radhe playing in the background. B Praak, who is featured on the song, left a comment under her post with clapping, raised hands and heart emojis. Comments under Divyanka’s posts have gone from praising her to mourning her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her last post, made on March 19, shows her in a white-and-blue floral outfit, with Radhe Radhe playing in the background. B Praak, who is featured on the song, left a comment under her post with clapping, raised hands and heart emojis. Comments under Divyanka’s posts have gone from praising her to mourning her death. {{/usCountry}}

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Numerous fans now comment ‘RIP’ or ‘Om Shanti’ under her posts, while others use heartbreak emojis. “On a serious note: caption got truth now,” commented one fan on her pinned post. “Ap to sach me dour chle gye mam. (You really left us ma’am) Very very miss you mam,” commented another. Others wondered what happened to Divyanka.

AICWA mourns Divyanka Sirohi’s death

Divyanka reportedly died after falling unwell on April 21, and her last rites were conducted on April 22. Her brother, Himanshu, spoke to Dainik Bhaskar and revealed that the actor-dancer suddenly felt unwell and fell to the floor, injuring her head and bleeding, on Tuesday. He said that she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity.”

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They also recognised her contribution to the Haryanvi film industry, adding, “Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry through her dedication, talent, and passion for her craft. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief.” For the unversed, Divyanka had over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and had appeared in over 50 Haryanvi songs. She shot to fame with a viral video set to Sunanda Sharma’s track Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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