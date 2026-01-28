Badshah, B Praak, Amaal Mallik express shock at Arijit Singh's retirement, say ‘film music will never be the same’

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik wrote, “So lost after hearing this….I don’t get it but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am & will always remain an @arijitsingh fan. If this is where it’s at, then make no mistake that film music will never be the same without you my bro. Grateful to be born in your era. #ArijitSingh."

Arijit shared the news with fans and followers through a post on his Instagram handle. Soon after the announcement went live, several prominent names from the music and entertainment fraternity flooded the comments section, expressing shock and finding it hard to come to terms with the unexpected news.

In a move that sent shockwaves through the music industry, singer Arijit Singh on Tuesday shared that he is stepping away from playback singing. The announcement triggered an outpouring of reactions from the music fraternity, with several artistes expressing disbelief over his decision. Badshah and B Praak were among those who gave Arijit a heartfelt shout-out, calling themselves his fans for life.

Actor Lauren Gottlieb wrote, “Artistic freedom!! What a beautiful thing. Congratulations!! Excited to hear what’s to come.”

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul also commented, “Whoa(heart break emoji) a blockbuster movie without ur voice… cant imagine but all the best Sir and we waiting ur solo songs.”

Musician and viral content creator Yashraj Mukhate also reacted, mentioning, “Guess we’re gonna get some crazy indie music now.” Actor Aly Goni reflected fans’ disbelief with an emotional plea.: “Nooo bro please nooo."

Arijit Singh announces retirement On Tuesday, Arijit surprised everyone by announcing that he is stepping away from playback singing. The singer took to social media to make the announcement, revealing that he will not be taking on any new assignments.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," read his note.

Before that, the singer shared the news on his private X account, Atmojoarjalojo, in a series of tweets. He wrote, "GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support."

Arijit clarified that he won't stop making music, writing, “Just to be clear that I won't stop making music." In another tweet, he shared, “I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them, so you might get some releases this year.”

Over the past decade, Arijit Singh has cemented his place as one of the most celebrated and influential voices in the film industry. He shot to fame with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, a song that turned him into a household name. Since then, Arijit has delivered a string of chart-topping hits, including Channa Mereya, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, Kabira, Gerua, Jaan Nisaar, the Kalank title track, and most recently, Gehra Hua from Dhurandhar. His body of work has also earned him two National Film Awards, for Binte Dil and Kesariya.