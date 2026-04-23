Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi dies of heart attack at 29, film workers' body expresses shock: ‘Gone far too soon’

Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi, who featured in over 50 music videos, passed away suddenly at her home in Ghaziabad at the age of 29. As news of her demise broke, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourned her loss, stating that her untimely death has left the industry in shock and disbelief. Divyanka Sirohi was an emerging name in the Haryanvi film industry,

AICWA mourns Divyanka Sirohi’s death On Wednesday, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to X to mourn the death of Divyanka Sirohi and extend its condolences to her family and loved ones.

“We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity,” read the post.

The association also recognised Divyanka Sirohi’s contribution in the Haryana film industry, writing, “Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry through her dedication, talent, and passion for her craft. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief.”

“When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists—because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another. In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this immense loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered. Alvida, Divyanka Sirohi,” the post concluded.