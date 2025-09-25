Hridayapoorvam worldwide box office collection: Mohanlal ‘grateful beyond words’ as his film crosses 100 crore

Hridayapoorvam worldwide box office collection: Mohanlal is on cloud nine as his latest slice-of-life drama Hridayapoorvam crossed the ₹100 crore milestone at the box office overseas. The film, which clashed with Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah in theatres this Onam, has stood its ground and emerged as a success, now in its third week of release. (Also read: Hridayapoorvam Twitter reviews: Mohanlal scored hat-trick with Onam release, fans praise his chemistry with Sangeeth) Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap and Mohanlal play lead roles in Hridayapoorvam.

Hridayapoorvam hits a century

Sharing the update of Hridayapoorvam crossing the ₹100 crore mark globally on his X account, Mohanlal wrote, "Thank you for welcoming #Hridayapoorvam into your hearts and homes. It’s been truly heartwarming to see families coming together, smiling, laughing, and even shedding a few tears with us. Every emotion you felt, every message you sent, we’ve felt it too. Grateful beyond words for the love and support you’ve shown."

About the film

Hridayapoorvam was released in theatres on 28 August and clashed with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Hridayapoorvam is a romantic comedy drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap, along with Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan. JioHotstar announced on Friday that it will stream on the OTT platform from 26 September.

Mohanlal recently made headlines after he was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He received the honour at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on September 23. “Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone, it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey. To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength and have shaped who I am today. I carry this recognition with deep gratitude and a full heart,” he said on this recognition.